Construction on a stretch of Arlington Boulevard will affect traffic beginning on Monday, according to a City of Greenville news release.
A stormwater culvert and a water line are being replaced near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Commerce Street.
The construction is being completed in preparation for the second phase of the Arlington Boulevard Rehabilitation Project, which is upgrading a 1.25-mile section of Arlington between Hooker Road and Greenville Boulevard.
The work was divided into two sections — Hooker Road to Evans Street, which was completed in the fall — and Evans Street to Greenville Boulevard.
Work on the second phase was supposed to begin in the fall but it was delayed to reduce the effect on businesses during the holiday shopping season and because of concerns about winter-related weather slowing down the project.
The work beginning Monday is expected to last about one week, weather permitting.
The National Weather Service forecast says Monday should be sunny with a high of 69. The temperatures will increase to the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday and there will be a chance of rain both days. The forecast calls for partly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures in the high 60s.
During construction, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all times, according to the news release.