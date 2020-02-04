City staff will consider phasing in aspects of its proposed changes to downtown parking management along with reconsidering keeping free night and weekend parking.
Participants in the last of three public comment sessions, held on Monday at Sheppard Memorial Library, raised concerns about the steep increase in fines for violating downtown parking rules, fearing customers would stay away once they were ticketed.
Greenville City Manager Ann Wall said similar concerns were shared at earlier meetings so staff will look at what changes can be made while still meeting the goals of increasing the number of spaces available for customers and using existing parking more efficiently.
Wall had no timeline for when the revisions would be completed but said another public input session will be held.
“The reality is, we are going to need to make changes downtown with parking,” Wall said. “The reality is, it is going to change things.”
The proposed new parking plan would do away with the city’s E-Tag program. Instead, downtown residents and workers will lease either specific parking spaces or pay to park in unassigned, leased spaces.
Also proposed is requiring metered parking for on-street, surface lot and parking decks spaces. Currently it costs 75 cents an hour to park in metered spaces.
The proposal increases the fee to $1.75 an hour with the first hour being free. There would be a three-hour maximum parking time.
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge Executive Director Holly Garriott said she is concerned that more changes in parking could further reduce participation in classes the organization offers.
Emerge has lost participants in its daytime adult classes because they were fined after exceeding a two-hour parking limit because they arrived early or stayed late, Garriott said.
Wall said similar comments were made at last week’s meetings, so staff will weigh extending the free parking period from one to two hours.
Michael Horton, with Chico’s Mexican Restaurant, said he didn’t want the E-Tag program to end. He said he could see the yearly fee being raised and specific areas being set aside for E-Tag users. Horton also had concerns about constantly requiring paid parking.
“I don’t think Greenville citizens are going to appreciate paying for parking on nights and weekends,” Horton said.
Businessman Michael Glen said most of the downtown business area’s parking problems occur during the day, so he asked Wall to reconsider free evening and weekend parking. Staff will weigh that recommendation.
The other two fee changes involve increasing the cost of surface lot parking from 75 cents an hour, with a two-hour limit, to $1 an hour with an eight-hour limit.
Parking in the Fourth Street Parking Garage, which is currently divided among city employees, leased spaces and public metered parking, would be rearranged. Metered parking for the public would be available on the first level for $1 an hour, with the first hour free. There would be no limits on the number of hours people could be parked, as long as they pay the fee.
Corey Barrett, special events coordinator and retired city parking supervisor, said the city also would switch to a gated arm where people would pay when exiting the parking garage.
About half of the parking garage’s 238 spaces are occupied by city employees and leased spaces. Steven Hardy-Braz asked how many additional spaces would be dedicated to a hotel project on Evans Street.
If the hotel deal is finalized, up to 100 spaces will be reserved for hotel guests, Wall said.
The spaces are currently used by city employees, who will be moved to a lot the city plans to build when a portion of Bonner Lane is closed as part of a proposed hotel development along Dickinson Avenue, she said.
Hardy-Braz asked why the proposed parking deck fee is lower, when the per-space cost of maintaining the parking garage is higher than the per-space cost of maintaining street parking.
Wall said it’s because on-street parking is considered a premium location, making it more valuable.