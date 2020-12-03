A civil lawsuit is pending against a Greenville man who last month was sentenced to 28 months in prison for a criminal violation of the federal Fair Housing Act.
When Douglas Matthew Gurkins, 34, entered his guilty plead in federal court on Aug. 6 he admitted to threatening to shoot an African-American family in 2014 and engaging in similar conduct towards two other African-America families during the next four years.
The civil suit is focusing on one family and also involves his aunt, a property management company and one of its employees. All are accused of violating the federal Fair Housing Act, trespassing, invasion of privacy and assault, according to the lawsuit filed by Legal Aid of North Carolina and California-based law firm Brancart & Brancart.
Gurkins’ aunt, Mary Jane Vanderburg; the property management company, Remco East; and its employee, Mary Grace Bishop, are also accused of unfair and deceptive trade practices, negligence, unsafe premises, wrongful eviction and infringing on the tenants’ right of quiet enjoyment of their property.
The defendants have all denied the allegations. The case is scheduled to go to trial in 2021, according to a news release from Legal Aid of North Carolina.
William and Phyllis Harris initially filed a suit with the North Carolina Health Relations Commission seeking resolution to their complaint that experienced housing discrimination.
Their attorneys withdrew the complaint and filed suit in federal court in July 2019.
The Harrises, who are African-American, moved into a duplex in the Huntingridge neighborhood in March 2017. The other unit in the building was occupied by Gurkins and a woman.
Several months after they moved in, Gurkins began verbally attacking the couple and their grandchildren with racial epithets and threats to their safety. Over several months the verbal barrage intensified, with Gurkins shouting epithets while in his unit, knowing the couple could hear him.
One time, as Phyllis Harris left her home, Gurkins came out of his unit, advanced towards her and threatened her. She returned to her unit and locked the door but Gurkins continued his threats. She became so concerned she retrieved her husband’s handgun and sat with it in her lap until her husband returned home, according to the suit filed in federal court.
Eventually, Phyllis Harris would not stay in the unit without her husband, opting to sit in the parking lot of his workplace until his shift ended, the suit said.
Gurkins also threatened William Harris and the couple’s grandchildren. Harris started sleeping with the gun at his bedside.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was called on multiple occasions to stop Gurkins, the lawsuit said.
The eventually went to a magistrate and a warrant charging Gurkins with communicating threats, along with an order to not contact Phyllis Harris, was filed.
Gurkins violated the order and entered the couple’s home. He was arrested and charged with second degree trespass.
Gurkins eventually was convicted in state court of communicating threats, misdemeanor stalking and second-degree trespass.
The lawsuit states the Harrises repeatedly asked Remco East, the property management company that rented them the duplex unit, which Vanderburg owned, to talk to Gurkins and help them stop his behavior.
Instead, Remco served them with an eviction notice, claiming that they failed “to maintain a peaceful environment so as not to disturb other tenants’ peaceful enjoyment of the premises.”
A magistrate dismissed the summary ejectment complaint on October 10, 2017.
The couple was unable to move from the duplex because of limited finances. The suit claims Remco and Vanderburg were unwilling to reach a settlement that would allow the couple to leave.
The suit said the couple eventually sold some personal property to raise money to move out of the duplex. When they left in late January 2018, Gurkins and the woman he lived with followed them as they drove away, eventually driving past them, “yelling and raising their middle fingers at the Harrises.”
Kelly Ann Clarke, one of the attorneys representing the Harrises, said they later learned Gurkins had a history of verbally assaulting and threatening African Americans who moved into the neighboring unit.
The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina also began investigating Gurkins and filed charges against him earlier this summer.
In August, Gurkins pleaded guilty to one count of criminal interference with the Fact Housing Act.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Gurkins admitted that in December 2014 he yelled racial slurs at a family and told them they did not belong in their home.
He threatened to shoot the family, including four minor children.
After making the threat, the news release said he “brandished a metal rod in a threatening manner.”
The family moved out within days. Gurkins went on to threaten the Harrises and at least one other family.
“This defendant threatened citizens of this district — a mom and her four children — because of their race. This is not who we are as Americans and prejudice of any kind is intolerable,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
“The defendant’s threats violate the laws designed to ensure fair and equal treatment for us all and I am pleased we could bring this matter to federal court to vindicate those rights and to stand with this mom and her children to see that justice is served,” he said.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said there would be no comment when asked why and when the U.S. Attorney’s Office became involved in prosecuting Gurkins, and if there was any connection between the criminal case and the pending lawsuit.
“We are proud that justice is being served in this case on the criminal side,” said Clarke, who is supervising attorney for Legal Aid’s Fair Housing Project.
“No one should have to live in fear because of the color of their skin. The Fair Housing Act entitles all Americans to enjoy their home free of racial harassment. Our clients look forward to having their day in civil court,” said Ayanda Meachem, a supervising attorney of Legal Aid of North Carolina.