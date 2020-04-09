The East Carolina University College of Education has opened a new lab that focuses on neurocognition and implementation of educational practices to better help students.
The Neurocognition Science Laboratory, directed by Dr. Richard Lamb and located in 128 Rivers Building, is known as a translational research hub.
“What that means is we’re interested in taking research about teaching and learning from lots of different disciplines, including education, and making it practical for somebody that’s either going to teach in a classroom or allows us to make better decisions about how students learn in the classroom,” he said.
To do this, the lab uses three types of tools: physiological such as brain imaging and smart watches; educational such as reading at a certain grade level; and cognitive, emotional and behavioral testing such as logic and reasoning or memory tests.
“For example, you may need additional support in terms of socioemotional well-being because things aren’t going the way you need them to in your home life,” Lamb said. “Or it may be that you have a learning disability in reading. Or it could be that you’re stressed out all the time. How do we measure that and help?”
After testing, researchers use educational technologies to create solutions for students.
“We use things like virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and computer simulations,” Lamb said. “We have all of this research in the background; then we have these educational technologies, computers and environments to actually implement them.”
The lab has a variety of research projects in progress, but Lamb is especially excited about three of them.
“The big ones are the virtual reality and writing, which touches on my science education background,” Lamb said. “I like helping children with special needs so the autism research and the work around virtual reality with children with autism (are also important).”
He also is passionate about the types of therapy the lab researches, like cognitive behavioral, dialectic behavioral and play therapy.
One of the main goals of the lab is partnering with departments across ECU.
“We’re very open to collaboration,” Lamb said.
Primarily, he partners with computer science, engineering, psychology, health sciences, education, and health and human performance. Lamb urges people interested in the lab to reach out to him for more information.
“We can sit down and I’m happy to talk about what the lab can and can’t do,” he said.
Those conversations aren’t only for faculty and staff members.
“I would be ecstatic if we could get undergraduates and graduates in here working together,” Lamb said. “When I set up a laboratory in my previous institution, we would often have master’s and Ph.D. students working with undergraduates and mentoring them about what it was like to get into graduate school, what it was like to do research.”
They are also in the process of setting up times for high school students to work on research projects. Teachers from local school districts will also be able to use the lab to complete educational research that they can take back to their classrooms.
Additionally, Lamb is becoming involved in the community through the Latham Clinical Schools Network and the ECU Community School. Their efforts also will reach beyond local classrooms.
Partnering with other professionals is crucial to creating learning environments for students, he explained.
“Teachers and educators in general have to understand how all of the world around us impacts how students learn and that requires us as educators to change and be more broadly trained, cross-trained and cross-functional,” he said. “Education touches everything.”
For more information about the lab or a possible partnership, contact Lamb at lambr19@ecu.edu or 252-328-5313.
Baile named Newman Civic Fellow
ECU sophomore Maggie Baile was selected for the 2020-21 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows by Campus Compact, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.
Baile was one of 290 students selected for the largest group of Newman Civic Fellows to date. She is a security studies and political science double major and a member of the Honors College.
“I am extremely honored to not only be a Newman Civic Fellow but to also represent East Carolina at this level,” Baile said. “I believe that we are in a unique position as a university to impact higher education and its potential to change lives. I am so excited for this new journey and can’t wait to learn from mentors as well as other students.”
The Newman Civic Fellowship is a yearlong program for students from Campus Compact member institutions. The students selected for the fellowship are leaders on their campuses who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
“Maggie Baile is a student leader passionate about ending the issue of sexual assault. Over the past year she has been working on campus to spread the word about resources offered to students who experience sexual assault,” ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said. “Through partnerships with the community and university, she hopes to create a multidisciplinary approach that not only provides aid to those impacted, but also create a new curriculum that better educates the reality of the issue.”
Baile has been interested in politics and government since her sophomore year in high school and believes that it takes only one person to make a change.
“It was only in recent history that women were given the right to vote, and I do not take the opportunity lightly,” she said. “I have tried to do this within my university through the collaboration with other students in both the community and the classroom. In the future I want to help others be more aware of the chance to enact positive change through civic involvement.”
The fellowship is named for one of Campus Compact’s founders, Frank Newman, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education. Through the fellowship, students engage in a variety of learning and networking events, including a national conference, virtual trainings and pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
The program is supported by the KPMG Foundation and Newman’s Own Foundation. Learn more on Campus Compact’s Newman Civic Fellowship website.