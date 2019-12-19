The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved ECU’s request to rezone parking for a potential hotel development.
The nearly 17 acres, which begin at the intersection of East Fifth and Reade streets, proceed north until reaching East Third Street and then proceeds one block west and north, are currently zoned office-residential but will be changed to downtown commercial.
The request now will go to Greenville City Council for final approval.
The rezoning will facilitate development of the property, said Merrill Flood, director of Planning & Development in East Carolina University’s Community Engagement and Research office.
On Friday, ECU’s Board of Trustees approved a 65-year lease of the property to Daly Seven Inc. of Greensboro for the construction of a university-themed hotel. It will be one of three hotel projects being planned for downtown Greenville.
The commission also approved, with a 5-3 vote, a rezoning request involving property at the intersection of East 10th Street and Port Terminal Road.
Mike Baldwin, with Baldwin Design Consultants, said the owner of the 17-acre property sought the change after learning there was a larger wetland area than initially thought and wanted the zoning changed from residential (medium density) with a restricted residential overlay to residential (medium density).
The property owner, Woody Whichard of Happy Trail Farms, had the property successfully rezoned from residential-agricultural to residential (medium density)-restricted residential overlay in March, said Baldwin, because he wanted to build duplexes on the property.
However, a survey found there was about 3.3 acres of wetlands on the property, so fewer duplexes could be built than originally thought. Removing the restricted residential overlay requirement would allow the developers to build multi-family units.
According to information presented by city staff, 40-45 duplex lots with 80-90 units could be built on the property under the restricted residential overlay, while between 115-125 multi-family units could be built under the requested change.
“It would be safe to say you are going to concentrate the units,” board member Max Ray Joyner said.
Staff recommended denial of the request because it didn’t comply with the future land-use and character plan map.
Board member Hap Maxwell said he was concerned about putting a concentrated development near sensitive wetlands. Joyner said he thought apartment buildings would be a better option because they build up instead of building out.
Maxwell made a motion to deny the request and was joined by board members Brad Guth and Alan Brock in the vote. Joyner and board members John Collins, Michael Overton, Chris West and Bill Porter voted against the motion.
A motion to approve the rezoning request was made and supported by Joyner, Collins, Overton, West and Porter; Maxwell Guth and Brock voted in opposition.
This item also will go before the Greenville City Council for final approval.