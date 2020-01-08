Members of an advisory committee and their supporters urged the Greenville City Council to hire a sustainability manager so the city can develop a plan to reduce the city’s energy consumption and greenhouse emissions.
The request came during the Environmental Advisory Commission’s annual report to the council on Monday. Individual committee members and others spoke during the public comments period of meeting.
A sustainability manager helps an organization meet environmental goals by developing green policies and initiatives.
“Greenville certainly cannot eliminate climate change,” said Dr. Robert Shaw, a pulmonary critical care physician. However, hiring a person who can help develop environmentally friendly policies will help the city mitigate climate change, he said.
The commission identified funding options for the position and has a preliminary action plan to address sustainability issues in the community, Chairman Diego Llerena said.
Among the supporters who spoke during the public comments period was Bill Redding, who brought a guitar and sang an original song, “Let’s Keep Greenville Green,” which included the line “It’s easy to say yes to big buildings that might increase our tax base, but if we look a little further into the future, is this the best use of our space?”
Other action taken by council during Monday’s meeting included:
- Approval of a recommendation that City Council members receive the same membership benefits as city employees to Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center. City employees and their immediate family receive free membership to the center, but have to pay the tax on the benefit which ranges between $3.25-$6.50 monthly.
- Approval of changes in the city’s capital reserve fund so money that was going to be used to build sidewalks for several state highway projects can be used as the local match for $15 million in federal funding the city has received for transportation projects. Staff recommended the change because the state highway projects have been delayed for several years.
Contracts and board/commission changes
Greenville City Council approved five contracts for mowing services over the objection of the city’s mayor pro tempore.
Councilwoman Rose Glover wanted to delay adoption of the contracts because she had concerns about the quality of work of a current contractor and concerns that businesses owned by women and minorities were shut out from the process.
Glover said she spent four hours driving along different roadways leading into the city and said the current contractor isn’t doing a good job. She named a contractor who she said was doing bad work.
Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said the company Glover named is a subcontractor for another company but doesn’t work directly with the city. Glover later said the company she named might not be the one responsible for maintaining the city’s entryways.
Glover also said the scope of work of several contracts prevented small business owners from bidding on them.
Monday’s contracts were for five of the 12 mowing packages the city put out for bid. Mulligan said one of the largest groups in recent years attended a mandatory pre-bid meeting.
“I think we did a great job putting these contracts together because we had small contractors bid on them,” Mulligan said.
The five contracts approved on Monday ranged from one project with 19 roadways and properties in the package, to jobs that only had four city-owned buildings with relatively small grassy areas.
Glover asked if one bidder, a local nonprofit, would have sufficient personnel.
Kevin Heifferon, assistant public works director, said potential contractors are inspected so staff can verify they have sufficient staff and proper equipment.
Councilman Rick Smiley made the motion to award the five contracts and Councilman William Litchfield seconded the motion.
Glover was the only council member to vote against awarding the contracts.
While the five other council members voted to award the contracts, the majority shared Glover’s concerns about a proposal to combine the city’s Redevelopment Commission and Affordable Housing Loan Committee. Council members discussed a staff recommendation to combine multiple committees into four new entities during a workshop held before the council meeting.
The city clerk’s office, at the council’s direction, examined the effectiveness and efficiency of the 21 boards and commissions that undertake work on behalf of the council and receive staff support.
City Clerk Valerie Shiuwegar reported that some groups have trouble getting a sufficient number of members at meetings, so votes can’t be taken. There also is a lack of clarity on procedures and on the goals of some of the groups, she said.
It was recommended the redevelopment commission and loan committee be joined because both work on revitalization projects.
Glover worried projects promoting first-time homeownership and housing rehabilitation in the west Greenville area would suffer if made part of the redevelopment commission.
Glover said the commission, which oversaw a redevelopment bond in the mid-2000s, spent too much money buying and demolishing old homes.
“I’m not saying it wasn’t good to buy some of these homes but so many were bought and torn down instead of redeveloped,” she said. “I don’t want to see them doing anything in west Greenville because a lot of money was wasted.”
“I’ll second that, a lot of money spent,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
City Manager Ann Wall said staff would further investigate the redevelopment commission to see if its work still is needed.
The other recommended committee combinations are:
- -Bicycle and Pedestrian, Public Transportation and Parking committees to form the Multimodal Transportation Commission. Its proposed duties would be to “Advance and encourage multimodal options for the citizens and visitors of Greenville. To provide advice and recommendations to the City Council on issues related to public transportation, bicycle and pedestrian-related issues.”
- Investment Advisory, Audit and Other Post-Employment Benefits committees to form the Audit and Investment Committee. Its proposed duties would be to “Review aspects of the City’s audit process, hear an annual analysis of investment opportunities for the city and discuss and review an annual report on liability of obligations incurred by other post-employment benefits.”
- Neighborhood Advisory Board and Community Appearance Commission to form the Neighborhood Advisory Board. Its proposed duties would be to “Act as a bridge between neighborhood associations and local government to discuss common concerns, advocate for collective solutions and focus on bettering the community through appearance awards and neighborhood improvement grants.”
Also during the planning workshop, the council rejected a proposal to use special assessments to fund road projects that are not on the city’s list of priorities.