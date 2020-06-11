The Pitt County Board of Commissioners added funding for a deputy and a health care provider to its proposed budget without raising taxes during a Wednesday budget workshop session.
The county will pay for the new positions by enacting new payment services at the health department, shifting money from its contingency fund and taking money from its facility improvements fund, officials said.
The commissioners voted 5-1 to include the changes in the final recommended budget, which will be presented during a virtual public hearing beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commissioners Mike Fitzpatrick and Mary Perkins-Williams didn’t participate in Wednesday’s meeting and Commissioner Lauren White had to leave before the vote was taken.
Commissioner Tom Coulson cast the lone no vote, saying he didn’t believe the motion was necessary.
County Manager Scott Elliott and Assistant County Manager/CFO Brian Barnett developed three options for funding additional staff following last week’s three-day budget workshop.
The Pitt County sheriff and directors of public health and social services requested a total of seven additional positions which were not included in the original fiscal year 2020-21 budget proposal.
One option would have funded the seven positions — which would have cost $439,306 — but required a 0.32-cent increase in the proposed property tax rate of 67.97 cents per $100 valuation.
The other two options funded one courtroom deputy and one physician extender with no tax increase.
Elliott said the two positions aren’t being funded at the amount requested by the sheriff and the public health director.
The physician extender, typically a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant, would have to be hired and likely would only work nine months of the fiscal year beginning on July 1.
The courtroom deputy will provide security when a new district court judge is added to the Pitt County bench. Similar positions usually are filled by retired deputies and won’t require a vehicle or benefits.
Together, two positions would cost $112,598.
Elliot told the board that one option for funding the positions would be to transfer money from the commissioners’ contingency and facility improvement funds.
The other option was to also add a series of new, fee-based services to health department operations which are expected to generate $22,000 in revenue. While the same amount of money would be transferred from the commissioners’ contingency fund, a smaller amount would be needed from facility improvements.
Elliott said the health department has gotten requests to conduct physical exams for individuals participating in K-12 or college sports, firefighter training or to meet pre-employment requirements. The exams would be a flat fee ranging from $60 to $115, Elliott said, less than what physician offices would charge.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnelly asked if Elliott and Barnett considered using federal COVID-19 aid to cover the salaries of essential workers so that money could be diverted to the new positions.
Elliott said the federal aid only can be used until Dec. 31, so the full salaries wouldn’t be covered. The county also would be left with the need to fund the positions in fiscal year 2021-22. The bulk of the federal aid also is set aside for COVID-19 testing and unforeseen expenses, he said.
Commissioner Alex Albright said the commissioners should fund all seven positions, saying the needed 0.32-cent increase wasn’t large.
He linked the hiring of additional social services staff and the physician extender to the recent discussions about racial inequality, noting the significantly higher rate of infant deaths among African-American families.
Commissioner Lauren White opposed the rate increase.
“Just because the tax rate is lower doesn’t necessarily guarantee lower taxes,” White said.
Pitt County undertook property revaluation this year and the average property increased by 30 percent.
The tax rate proposed by Elliott is a revenue-neutral rate, which is supposed to generate the same amount of revenue as the current tax rate.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said the current rate of 72.12 cents per $100 valuation was the result of increasing the tax rate 3.5 cents last year.
Elliott was asked his preference. He said he preferred the budget that was presented but if the board wanted to adopt one of the recommendations, he supported adding services to the health department.
Elliott will present the revised budget during Tuesday’s the virtual public hearing.
Individuals who want to comment on the county’s proposed $259.6 million budget may call the Clerk to the Board at 252-902-2950 up to two hours prior to the meeting to receive instructions on how to participate virtually. Individuals who want to submit written comments that will be read to the commissioners should submit them to Pitt County Clerk to the Board via email to kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov or via regular mail to the Clerk’s attention at 1717 West 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Written comments will be received from the date of this notice until 24 hours after the scheduled public hearing which is 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The state law that allows elected bodies to meet virtually requires that people be given 24 hours after a public hearing to submit comments.
The Board of Commissioners have scheduled a special called meeting at 9 a.m. on June 18 to adopt the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.