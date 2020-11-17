The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved hiring an additional social work supervisor for adult protective services, a division of social services that is seeing an ever-increasing number of referrals.
There has been 59 percent growth in the adult protective services’ caseload in the last seven years, said Jan Elliott, director of the Pitt County Department of Social Services.
There was a 60 percent jump in reports between the last quarter of fiscal year 2019-20 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, Elliott said. Already, 183 reports have been filed between July 1 and Oct. 31.
The division oversaw 611 cases in fiscal year 2019-20, Elliott said.
“We are certainly tracking towards that if not more this year,” Elliott said.
The supervisor’s position is one the Board of Commissioners didn’t include in the county’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget,
“Typically I know we don’t come mid-year to do that kind of thing but we are at critical mass right now and believe this is something that really needs to be done,” Elliott said.
Adult protective services supervisors are supposed to oversee five social workers. The department has had two supervisors supervising 14 social workers; however one of those supervisors recently resigned, citing stress and the amount of time involved in the job.
Elliott said the adult protective services staff has earned 1,000 hours of compensatory time in a 12-month period.
Hiring a supervisor for the next six months will cost $29,519, Elliott said. The federal government will cover 65 percent of the costs so the county would only have to fund $13,832.
However, the position will require $57,389 plus benefits for the entire fiscal year. The county will have to cover 35 percent of that cost.
Other unanimous votes taken during Monday’s meeting included:
- Rezoning a 1.72-acre parcel at 4934 County Home Road from general commercial to rural residential.
Planning Director James Rhodes said a day care center once operated at the location but the owners now want it to be a residential structure.
- Approving a resolution seeking a $2 million grant from the state’s community development block grant infrastructure fund to add more lots to the Candlewick area sewer district.
The application process requires the county to provide a $100,000 local matching grant for the project.
- Approving two landscaping contracts totaling $227,915 to Carlson’s Landscaping. The contracts, for mowing multiple county-owned properties, are for one year with an option for two, two-year renewals, county engineer Tim Corley said.
- Approving an easement agreement with Verizon Wireless so the company can install a cellphone tower on the roof of D.H. Conley High School.
- Approving an easement agreement with Greenville Utilities Commission so it can move a natural gas line.
- Recognizing Gavan Donovan for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
- Agreeing to Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail's request to deliver only one COVID-19 update a month instead of appearing at the two meetings that commissioners normally have. Silvernail is concerned the information he is providing is becoming repetitious, said County Manager Scott Elliott, who is not related to Jan Elliott.
The commissioners said if there is a local spike in COVID-19 cases or there is new information they want Silvernail or a member of his staff to resume the twice-monthly briefing.