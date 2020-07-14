The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved new body cameras for deputies but took no action on a request to give them COVID-19 hazard pay during its Monday meeting.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott recommended the commissioners delay action on the hazard pay request because of uncertainty over the county’s revenues and because numerous employees in other departments also qualify for hazard pay.
Sheriff Paula Dance said her finance officer briefly talked with Deputy County Manager/CFO Brian Barnett about the request before she decided to directly ask the commissioners for funding.
“Through this pandemic the sheriff’s office’s doors have never closed,” Dance said. “The detention center has remained open.”
Deputies have had a higher number of calls to answer and they have had to transport people “who were known to be positive with the virus” to area mental health facilities, she said.
Dance asked that her employees either receive $5,000 or 5 percent of their salary as hazard pay.
Other county employees are on the front lines of the pandemic, Dance said, but she has to look out for her employees.
“Our health care givers are front-line employees, I admit that and applaud them. But they get to be socially distant and prepare with their PPEs (personal protective equipment). Our officers don’t always get that,” Dance said.
The sheriff’s office has had one deputy test positive and fully recover from COVID-19, said Sgt. Lee Darnell, sheriff’s office spokesman.
He said “a couple” of deputies are quarantined right now awaiting test results.
Other deputies have exhibited symptoms, gone into isolation, and had their tests come back negative, he said.
“With no known virus sources with which to connect the dots within their personal environments, it is assumed that their frequent personal contact with citizens in various complex situations is the probable source of any infection for our deputies and detention officers,” Darnell said.
Federal CARES Act funding could fund the hazard pay, Dance said.
Elliott said the county would need $2.1 million to fund the $5,000 bonus and $1.1 million if the commissioners decided to give a bonus of 2.5 percent of employee pay.
He did not say how much money would be needed if the pay was 5 percent of existing salaries.
Not every sheriff’s office employee would receive hazard pay because positions like those in administration are considered to be risky jobs, Elliott said.
Pitt County received $3.2 million in CARES Act funding in the spring and recently learned it would give an additional $3.5 million of which $1.67 million must be divided among the county’s municipalities, Elliott said.
Most of the first CARE Act funding is paying for local testing. It also will be needed to possibly cover revenue losses related to reduced sales tax. He recommended waiting until at least December before weighing hazard pay funding.
“We are in the midst of a local, statewide and national recession,” Elliott said. “I am not trying to be insensitive to the request, I’m not saying don’t do this, just delay this until we see where we are going to land on our feet. I think we are sending the wrong message to the community that we are giving special hazard pay to our employees when so many people are unemployed.”
The commissioners unanimously voted to take no action on the raise. Commissioner Lauren White did not participate in Monday’s virtual meeting.
The board also unanimously approved a nearly $1.15 million, five-year contract with Axon Enterprise to supply hardware, technical assistance, licensing fees and video storage for a body camera system.
The county is putting $310,210 towards the project and a federal grant is covering the remaining costs.
Axon will be paid $229,657 during year one and $229,520 annually during years two through five.
Information about when the cameras will be deployed was unavailable.