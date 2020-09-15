Economic incentives approved by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners could help in the creation of nearly 400 new jobs and bring $30 million in investments if companies locate here.
Commissioners approved three economic development incentive packages at their 9 a.m. Monday meeting. The projects could generate $30.4 million in new investments if they all come to fruition. Two of the businesses have not finalized their plans to either remain in, or move to, Pitt County.
One incentive deal is for HC Composites, doing business as World Cat, which makes powered catamarans.
The company announced in August it was re-locating to Greenville with plans to initially hire 60 people and add 40 more within the year.
The commissioners unanimously voted to give the company a grant that is equivalent to 50 percent of the net increase in ad valorem taxes paid by the company for a five-year period, with a cap of $50,000.
The company also is getting job training, building reuse and job creation grants from the state.
The City of Greenville was scheduled to vote Monday on a job creation grant up to $300,000 over a three-year period.
The second incentive project, nicknamed Project Jackpot, involves the expansion of a local company that is developing software for the gaming industry.
Kelly Andrews, Pitt County Industrial Development Commission interim director, said the company recently was ranked in the top 4 percent of fast-growing companies by INC. magazines.
Andrews said she could not give the company’s name because it is also weighing incentive packages from Ohio and Nevada.
If the expansion occurs in Greenville, a minimum of 200 jobs will be created, she said.
The county’s proposed incentive is equal to 80 percent of the increased value of ad valorem taxes paid by the company for an eight-year period, up to $460,000.
The state has promised $4.4 million in grants, Greenville Utilities Commission has agreed to waive connection fees up to $20,000 and the Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote on a job creation grant, Andrews said.
Project X-Ray involves a New York manufacturer of medical and dental X-ray accessories that wants to relocate to either North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia.
If the company locates in Greenville, it must create a minimum of 72 jobs to qualify for local and state incentives.
The county’s incentive package is equal to a 65 percent increase in the value of ad valorem taxes by the company over a five-year period, with a cap of $150,000.
The company also will purchase the Pitt County industrial shell building on Sugg Parkway for $2 million.
The state is promising $775,000 in incentives. The city has pledged $152,000 in job training grants over a two-year period, and GUC will provide connections at no charge.
Andrews said announcements about Project X-Ray and Project Jackpot are expected this fall.
The board of commissioners also unanimously approved a request of $10,000 from Rodney Coles, director of Churches Outreach Network. Coles wants to use the money to rent warehouse space to store donations and supplies for Toys for Tots and programs operated through the Community Unity Network Resource Center.
Coles also needs to secure $10,000 each from the City of Greenville and United Way of Pitt County.
He was using space in the county Technology Enterprise Center to store donations for Toys for Tots, and had started storing supplies for a feeding program at the site.
County Manager Scott Elliott said the building is managed by the industrial development commission who notified him that the space may be needed for new tenants. There also were security concerns involving other tenants in the building.
Elliott said the county had no other warehouse space to offer the organization. He said that when he talked to Coles, he encouraged him to begin a fundraising company to pay for warehouse rent in the coming years, a request that Commission Ann Floyd Huggins echoed.
Coles said between March 16 and Aug. 25 Community Outreach Network and the resource center have prepared and delivered 4,575 boxes of food for local senior citizens, 6,693 food boxes for children and 4,180 for low-income families.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally asked if the warehouse owner was associated with the two organizations. Coles said the owner of the warehouse allowed the organization to store supplies after Hurricane Matthew but had no other connections.
The commissioners also unanimously approved the following requests:
- Gave social services permission to pursue a coronavirus block grant to help families facing evictions and/or loss of utilities.
- Approved $13,1717 to install three flagpoles where a Confederate statue stood at the Pitt County Courthouse. The display will feature a 25-foot pole and two 20-foot poles surrounded by sidewalks, county engineer Tim Corley said. The bid includes cutting back nearby tree branches so they won’t interfere with the pole or flags.
- A resolution asking the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install signs recognizing the county’s selection at an All-American County in 2020.
- Landon Cole Morris was recognized for earning Eagle Scout status.
- Staff will submit an application to help Candlewick Area Sanitary Sewer District secure a $2 million grant to connect homeowners to newly installed sewer lines.
The board held a second session at 6 p.m. for three public hearings on conditional-use permit requests. Read more about the Monday night meeting today at www.reflector.com or in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Reflector.