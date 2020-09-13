Since March, when North Carolinians were ordered to stay home because of COVID-19, the majority of Pitt County commissioners have participated in meetings via Zoom.
That will change at 6 p.m. on Monday when the board convenes in person at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle, to hold three public hearings involving conditional-use permits.
The meeting is the second of two sessions scheduled on Monday.
Public hearings involving conditional-use permit requests are considered quasi-judicial, meaning evidence is given and participants can appeal the board of commissioners decision in superior court.
State law said quasi-judicial hearings may not be held virtually unless all parties consent.
Pitt County Planning and Development Services Director James Rhodes said at a previous board meeting, that one of Monday’s applicants would not agree to a virtual session.
Conditional-use permits allow potentially undesirable uses of property in certain zoning districts if the applicants agrees to meet certain conditions. If the applicants violate the conditions, the use can be revoked.
Bethel NC 11 Solar wants to operate a solar farm on 739.6 acres, of which 297 are in Pitt County’s planning jurisdiction. The rest is in the Town of Bethel’s jurisdiction and not subject to the conditional-use permit.
The county parcels are located on Big Oak Road at its intersection with Ford Road, and a portion of property located on the northern side of N.C. 30 east of its intersection with N.C. 11 North.
American Materials Company wants a permit to expand its sand mine operation at the intersection of Stokes and Old River roads.
The company was issued a permit in 2012 to operate a sand mine comprised of nearly 236 acres. So far near 67 acres are being excavated.
The proposed expansion will add an additional 50 acres to the permitted area, with an additional 17.75 acres of excavation area.
Part of the proposed excavation area falls in the previous required buffer zone.
Tyronsa Pollard wants to expand her existing child care business, Creative Learning Day Care Center, 903 Katherine’s Place in the Belvoir Township, by adding a mobile classroom unit.
This is considered a major modification of her existing conditional-use permit so she must get a new permit.
People attending the in-person session are required to wear face coverings and social distancing will be maintained, county spokeswoman Carla Hanson said.
The session will be broadcast live on the county’s YouTube channel, www.PittCountyNC.gov/LIVE but not on PittTV, Suddenlink channel 13. It will be replayed later on channel 13.
The commissioners first meeting is a remote session that begins at 9 a.m. and will be broadcast live on PittTV, Suddenlink channel 13, and www.PittCountyNC.gov/LIVE.
The morning session includes three public hearings on economic development incentives. The companies involved are identified by code names in the board’s agenda materials.
The “Project Liger” incentive will be an amount of 50 percent of the increased value of ad valorem taxes paid by the company during a five-year period with a cap of $50,000.
The company must invest nearly $3.38 million and create at least 60 jobs.
The “Project Jackpot” incentive will be an amount of 80 percent of the increased value of ad valorem taxes paid during an eight-year period.
The company must invest at least $15 million and create at least 200 jobs.
“Project X-Ray” incentive will be an of 65 percent of the increased value of ad valorem taxes paid during a five-year period.
The incentive is contingent on the purchase of the Pitt County Industrial Shell Building and land located on Sugg Parkway for $2 million, an investment of $6.6 million and the creation of at least 72 new jobs.
Also on the morning agenda:
- Resolution supporting the extension of CARES Act funding so American Airlines can continue service at Pitt-Greenville Airport.
- A bid from Meridian Design/Building of NC to install a flagpole at the Pitt County Courthouse where a Confederate statue stood at the intersection of Evans and Third streets.
- A public hearing on the franchise renewals for C&D Landfill.
- A request from Rodney Coles of Churches Outreach Network to contribute $10,000 toward renting warehouse space for the Community Unity Network Resource Center. Coles is also seeking $10,000 from both the City of Greenville and United Way of Pitt County.