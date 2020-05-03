A resolution on reopening Pitt County businesses and a decision about the City of Greenville’s service on the county economic development board will be considered by the Board of Commissioners at its 9 a.m. Monday meeting.
Commissioners Tom Coulson and Lauren White want the board to adopt a resolution regarding how Pitt County will reopen its business community. Coulson and White said they believe Gov. Roy Cooper’s phased approach moves too slowly.
They said counties should have more control over when their businesses reopen, especially in areas where confirmed COVID-19 infections are low.
In the board’s agenda package, staff proposes using a resolution adopted by the Onslow County Board of Commissioners as a template. The resolution, adopted on April 20, asked that Onslow County be permitted “to begin a cautious plan to reopen for business … in compliance with federal recommendations and in close consult with Public Health recommendations.”
Coulson and White sought a special called meeting last week to adopt a resolution but Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, the board chairman, denied the request.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s current stay-at-home order expires Friday and he will announce at that time what, if any, reopening plans will be implemented.
The board also will examine recommendations for resolving a disparity between the bylaws of the county industrial development commission and the county’s interlocal agreement with the City of Greenville.
The bylaws say the city can nominate one individual to serve on the commission’s board where an interlocal agreement calls for two nominations/seats from the city.
The bylaws, initially approved by the General Assembly in 1957 and later modified in 1987 state “East Carolina University, Pitt Community College, Vidant Medical Center and the City of Greenville may each nominate a representative for consideration of appointment by the Commissioners” to the 15-seat board.
However, the interlocal agreement, that was approved in 1999, was written and approved to give the city two seats.
There is currently one vacancy on the industrial development commission board.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail will provide a report on the county’s COVID-19 response.
- An update on when the Board of Commissioners will hold its workshop for writing the county’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
- Continued discussion about a proposal to hire a consult to help the board write a strategic plan that will develop strategies and benchmarks on moving the county forward.
The Board of Commissioners is conducting Monday’s meeting using Zoom, a remote conferencing website. The meeting will be broadcast live beginning at 9 a.m. on Suddenlink cable Channel 13 or livedstreamed at www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC.
Individuals who which to speak during public comments can submit written comments the Pitt County Clerk to the Board at Kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov. Written comments will be received until two hours prior to the start of the meeting and will be read into the record during the time allotted for public comment.
Individuals who want to speak during the meeting should call the clerk to the board at 902-2950 no later than 7 a.m. on Monday to receive instructions on how to participate virtually. Those wishing to speak virtually at the meeting must provide their name, address, and topic to be discussed prior to receiving instructions. Once they have called into the meeting, they will be voice-verified by public information office staff, and then muted until they are called on to speak.