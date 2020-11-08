As a nonprofit director, David Wall spends his time with athletes and coaches. Lynn Pischke, who has the same job title, focuses her attention on cancer patients and their families. But that doesn’t mean there is no common ground.
The two not only share an understanding of the benefits and challenges of working with donors and volunteers, since January, they have shared an address.
Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina are among about a dozen organizations that have come together under one roof at 101 W. 14th St. Here, a nonprofit hub is taking shape that organizers hope will help transform the region.
Mostly vacant three years ago, the building is now home to a growing list of nonprofit organizations including Daughters of Worth, Generation Y Center, IMPACT Youth, Riley’s Army and Kristi Overton Johnson Ministries. The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) is one of the newest tenants to lease space in the two-story office building at the corner of 14th and Evans streets.
“It’s been neat to see different people come to the table,” said Sid Bradsher, executive director of the Heart for ENC, a nonprofit organization that leases space in the building. “I love the potential of collaboration and partnerships and networking that is here.”
Seats around the table were mostly empty when when Heart for ENC, an organization that works to help other nonprofits collaborate and achieve, moved in three years ago. FCA, which had been in the building for about three years at the time, was the lone nonprofit tenant after Aces for Autism moved its office to another location.
Working with Phil Flowers, who has owned the building since 1983, Heart for ENC began to consider possible advantages of having multiple nonprofit offices at the location. Flowers, who also owns Rock Springs Center, agreed to offer a reduced rate to nonprofits that wanted to be part of a kind of business incubator model.
Bradsher had seen such a model succeed in the nonprofit world. At Wilmington’s Harrelson Center, located in what was once New Hanover County’s Detention Center, nonprofits pay below-market-rate rent and have access to support in areas such as marketing and volunteer recruitment.
“When we got in here, one of the thoughts was maybe we can help bring some folks here,” Bradsher said. “As we began to build connections and favor with nonprofits, we realized there are a lot of folks that could use office space.”
Pischke was one of those people. She had been operating Cancer Services out of a home office for about two years. When she took on the additional role of chief operations officer for Riley’s Army, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families, space became an even bigger issue. Rather than continue renting a storage unit for the nonprofits’ resources, Pischke went in search of an office.
At the Flowers building, she rented a suite with office space for both cancer support organizations, plus room for a food pantry, where patients’ families can make weekly selections. A breast cancer support group, which formerly met in a local restaurant, has begun meeting in the office conference room.
“Once we got an office, we decided to go there (with the support group) so we would have more privacy,” Pischke said, adding that the space has been important for cancer patients who do not want to expose themselves to large crowds due to COVID-19. “It’s actually been excellent.”
While the building’s nonprofit tenants have their own space, they share services such as access to internet and a color copier. But what Pischke appreciates more is being a part of a support system.
When she noticed that Cancer Services was experiencing an increase in the number of requests for help pay for fuel, she was able to walk down the hall to ask Heart for ENC’s grant writer to suggest resources. When Liz Lyles of Daughters of Worth needed space to package donations to deliver to girls her organization serves, Pischke invited her to use Cancer Services’ conference room.
“There are definitely opportunities for sharing things but also for sharing knowledge,” Pischke said. “We help each other.
“It’s just nice to be able to talk to someone else and say, ‘I have this unusual situation. Do you know of anyone or any organization that might be able to help?’ You’d be surprised at how much you don’t know that’s out there.”
Bradsher said that is a common concern for nonprofit leaders, who often find themselves so busy trying to manage their organization that they have no time to see what others in the community are doing.
“So often, nonprofits exist in silos,” he said.
Wall can relate. Although he is part of an international organization, he often finds himself working alone in his office.
“Most nonprofits feel kind of like they’re Lone Rangers out there,” he said. “Usually it’s only one or two people. They don’t have the advantage of a big staff, so it’s kind of nice to be in a building with other people who have similar job descriptions. To be able to talk to somebody, see somebody, bounce questions off of each other, it can be really helpful.”
Already, Wall said, he and his nonprofit neighbors are discussing things like how to avoid scheduling fundraisers that conflict with events hosted by other organizations. Bradsher is compiling a calendar of banquets, golf tournaments and other fundraisers so that events scheduled by various nonprofits don’t overlap.
For the most part, tenants in the Flowers office building have participated in workshops or networking events with Heart for ENC, a faith-based nonprofit launched as Heart for Greenville in 2016. But not all the nonprofit tenants in the building are faith-based.
“It’s a diverse group,” Bradsher said of the tenants, which address issues ranging from family support to prison ministry and workforce development.
Two new tenants have moved in this month, a fact that seems surprising considering the increase in the number of people working from home due to the coronavirus. But Flowers does not believe that offices will become obsolete.
“I don’t think people are going to rent an office in a nondescript building and just go there and sit; people can do that at home,” he said. “… But everything can’t be done on the phone.
“A lot of these people feed on the energy from people, and they need to be around other people.”
Bradsher is exploring additional ways that nonprofit neighbors can benefit from their proximity to one another, from sharing administrative services to hosting an on-site coffee shop.
“Hopefully, if you have enough cups of coffee together, other problems start to get addressed,” he said. “We can collectively do together more than any of us can do individually.
“That’s the power of it is the collaboration, the connectedness,” Bradsher said. “We can link arms even if we have drastically different missions in our organizations.”
For more information, visit heartforenc.com.