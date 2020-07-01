For parents, helping children make sense of historical and recent events can be a challenge that’s difficult to broach, according to Dr. Sheresa Boone Blanchard, a child development expert in East Carolina University’s College of Health and Human Performance. But it can also be an opportunity to set an example and to influence the next generation in positive ways by being more motivated to learn as adults and by having more open discussions with children.
“People are trying to figure out how to take action, continue to grow as people, and figure out how to move forward,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard offers a few basic tips for discussing race with children while reinforcing the values parents want to instill such as fairness, bravery, speaking up, and the importance of respecting and celebrating differences.
- Have an honest discussion.
Children hear about and discuss current events, whether it’s at home or not, so it’s important for parents to provide context and to gauge what their children are hearing and thinking. What you discuss and how you discuss it depends on their age, Blanchard said.
“One thing that’s difficult about this topic is there are no easy answers about what to do. And that can be fearful for children,” she said. “The way you navigate that is by talking about it, talking about why people might act the way they do, or why they might feel that they’re treated a certain way.” Honesty about race in the United States can be fearful for many adults as well, so providing children with hope and comfort, along with factual information, can give them the power to be actively part of the solution.
- Learn along with them.
“No matter what race you are, income level or age, we can always learn more,” Blanchard said.
The history of the civil rights movement, in addition to current events, can be a starting point to facilitate both education and discussion, Blanchard said. Children’s literature can also help broaden the horizon for children and adults alike.
It’s important to be intentional when choosing literature that reflects a variety of cultural experiences, Blanchard added. “A lot of times it can be kind of easy to stay in your bubble and only have … books that reaffirm who you are.”
- Model the behavior you want to teach.
One of the most important ways to teach acceptance and empathy is to model them.
“Sometimes we act counter to what we say our morals and values are. We may say, ‘I think everyone is equal,’ but then we may do something that’s counter to that,” Blanchard said. “How does that play out in your daily life — in who you socialize with, the schools you choose for your kids or the neighborhood you live in? Those are things that are deep-seated and can be hard to understand.”
It’s important to be reflective, to consider our own actions and the kinds of experiences we want our families to have, she said.
“What we’ve learned about implicit bias is that sometimes we aren’t aware that what we say and our actions don’t match,” she said. “Thinking about these topics and about what we do and how there is that mismatch may help us to address that.”
By considering what children learn from the books they read, the behavior they see and the experiences they have, parents can help shape their ideas about what other groups might be going through or what customs and traditions they might value.
Partnership Teach receives $500,000 from Blue Cross NC
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is investing $500,000 in Partnership Teach as part of its rural health initiative.
Partnership Teach, housed in ECU’s College of Education, is aimed at increasing the number of teachers in the state by offering affordable, online degree completion for students who want to teach in their hometowns. The program allows students to take courses at any North Carolina community college and transfer to ECU to complete their four-year degree in elementary education, middle grades education or special education.
Earlier this year, Blue Cross NC announced an $8 million investment in programs that address challenges faced by rural areas across the state. Education is a key part of this investment.
“Blue Cross NC is committed to all 100 counties in our state. Yet we know that some areas have different needs or face unique challenges, which include retaining high quality teachers in rural North Carolina. A great education provides better jobs and socioeconomic standing, which can really change the course of health in a community,” said Cheryl Parquet, director of community and diversity engagement at Blue Cross NC.
Partnership Teach plans to use the funds for additional scholarships, web-based support for students and recruitment materials. Each Partnership Teach Fellows scholarship is valued at up to $10,000 per student over the length of the academic program.
“Partnership Teach accepts 80 to 107 new students per year, with an average enrollment of 88 annually. The program serves a large population of non-traditional candidates, and like all students, affording their education is a significant concern for many of them,” said Jim Kuras, the College of Education director of undergraduate services. “With an investment by Blue Cross NC, we can support the cost of attendance to 40 new fellows and cover some of the associated costs of recruiting, training and travel necessary to ensure their quality experience.”
Many of ECU Partnership Teach graduates stay in their home communities after graduation, and a key component of the program is the ability of participants to receive degrees while living in their hometowns. To do this, students take classes completely online.
“Students are placed in public school classrooms in their home communities throughout the program to observe and practice teaching methods learned in the course,” Kuras said.
Through Partnership Teach’s 18-year history, 915 students have completed teaching degrees. Of these, 89% earned their licenses and started their careers in North Carolina. The program serves all counties in North Carolina and has partnerships with 22 community and two-year colleges.