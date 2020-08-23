When given the option to send her children back to school, Crystal Curry Proctor wanted to keep them home for instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic. But remote learning seemed virtually impossible for hers and many other low-income families.
Unable to afford wireless internet service, she worried that her decision to keep her children at home would mean that they would struggle to keep up in their classes.
Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 had forced the closure of the computer lab at the public housing community where she lives. While some community organizations offered hotspot internet access points in their parking lots, Proctor’s third-grade daughter, Haley, and seventh-grade son, Tyler, were not in a position to benefit from that.
“I have a small infant and a 2-year-old. There’s no way that I could pull up to a parking lot to sit for them to do schoolwork,” Proctor said. “I appreciate that they have done those efforts to help people; it just wasn’t plausible for that to happen.
“Everybody was going ‘Send them back to school. Send them back to school,’” she said. “For me, personally, it was my biggest fear.”
As North Carolina’s 1.5 million students returned to school — most of them online — last week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced more than $12 million in grants to expand internet service to 11 rural counties, including Greene, Martin and Edgecombe.
But that initiative will not provide assistance for increased internet access in Greenville’s public housing communities, where an estimated 900 of Pitt County Schools’ 24,000 students live. Bringing services to these students is being accomplished through a community connection.
Michael Best, deputy executive director and chief operating officer for the Housing Authority of the City of Greenville, said an initiative is underway to bring free internet services to families of students at all eight public housing areas within the city. To be eligible, families must have school-age children who are eligible for the National School Lunch program.
It is not just Pitt County Schools’ all-virtual learners who require internet access. Students whose parents elected to send them to campus to learn only attend classes on alternate weeks, having virtual lessons on weeks they are out of school. In addition, storm damage earlier this month at C.M. Eppes Middle School forced all its seventh- and eighth-graders to begin school virtually, affecting numerous students who live in public housing.
Lavette Ford, federal programs director for Pitt County Schools, said the divide between students who have and those who lack internet access became clear over the spring, when remote instruction began for students after schools were shuttered due to COVID-19.
“It did become very apparent that everything was not equitable for all students,” Ford said. “That is why we have reached out to community resources to try to help mitigate some of the barrier if possible.”
The school district offered virtual instruction and loaned electronic devices to students, offering printed copies of school assignments to those who could not go online.
As Proctor drove to Lakeforest Elementary School each week to turn in Haley’s assignments, she could not help but wonder how she would have accomplished that a few years ago when she had no car.
“It was a big box full of returned paper packets every week when I went to take them back, so I saw how many people were using those paper packets, and it was not just me,” she said. “It was a lot of people.”
Concerned that she and others who had relied on packets of work in the spring were not equipped for the new school year, Proctor called the school system to ask for direction. She was happy to be connected with Ford, who had been principal at Lakeforest when Tyler attended.
Altice USA, the parent company of cable and internet provider Suddenlink, offered free service in March to help students learning from home. The service, which provided 30 Mbps of broadband internet to families with students who did not have home internet access, ended after 60 days.
While the school system received funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, Ford said needs made apparent by the pandemic quickly outpaced available funding.
“That had to be spread out for various needs across our district,” she said. “We have used much of the funding for devices, but, again, we have 23,000 students so that’s a lot to spread out.
“So we are reaching out to community partners to be able to help with some of those needs.”
Ford called Mayor P.J. Connelly, along with the Housing Authority, where officials began researching cost-effective ways to offer families a connection. Some funding was available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Connect Home USA program. Piloted in 2015, the initiative was launched to address the “homework gap” created from the lack of internet access in public housing.
“(HUD is) trying to provide Wi-Fi to the households within in public housing primarily realizing that that’s the conduit to the real world, the conduit by which people can actually apply for employment, the conduit through which even adults and heads of house holds can take online classes,” Best said.
Initial cost of the program is estimated to be about $200,000.
Representatives of Altice USA and Suddenlink are surveying Housing Authority residents to determine who is eligible for the service. Meanwhile, the Housing Authority has expanded its free wireless internet access outside the Cultural and Recreational Center located in the Moyewood neighborhood. The center, which remains closed due to the pandemic, is adding outdoor seating for residents to use while accessing the internet.
In addition, the Housing Authority is spending approximately $35,000 on tablets and Chromebooks for the use of residents who are students.
“During the last session, a lot of teachers were doing Zoom classes,” Best said. “For the younger kids without having access to a computer, especially one in the home where they can actually interact with the parent, they were already a couple of steps behind.”
Following the completion of internet installation for families of school-age children, the Housing Authority hopes to identify senior citizens who might be eligible for a similar service.
“We’re looking at this being a long-term venture, not solely because of the virus itself,” Best said. “But the realization is that there are certain benefits associated with having your families connected.
“Being a housing agency, we’re not only concerned with bricks and mortar, we’re concerned about the whole family,” he said. “We want them to utilize the program to better themselves. By providing these resources, it gives them the tools to move forward.”