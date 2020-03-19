It takes a community working together to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina and beyond, according to Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum.
“This is a historic event,” Waldrum said. “There are so many things all of us can do to help with the realities we face. We know we are going to see patients with COVID-19, but the question is what can we do to help minimize that impact?”
Dr. Keith Ramsey, medical director of infection control for Vidant, said people should be taking common-sense measures like proper hand washing, sneezing into the crook of their arm and disinfecting surfaces as much as possible.
When people are feeling sick, the most important first step they can make is to call their primary care physician and describe their symptoms and travel history, he said.
If a person does not have a primary care physician, they should call ahead to their local immediate or urgent care location or their local health department, Ramsey said.
Needed testing is determined at the national level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through a set of criteria. As of Thursday, Vidant was not testing on site but was taking samples to send off to the state lab or private labs for testing as needed based on criteria.
For ndividuals who think they may have been exposed to the virus but are otherwise healthy, the best approach is to consult with their doctor — or use telehealth options like VidantNow — and self-quarantine to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Ramsey said it is important to keep the Emergency Department open for true emergencies, so using other options for more mild symptoms is recommended.
“If you are really sick, and we say this for flu also, and you have a high fever, cough, chest pain, you’re having trouble keeping fluids down, that’s a real emergency,” Ramsey said. “That’s the patient that would benefit from going to the emergency department.”
It also is true most who will have COVID-19 will experience very minor symptoms, but can still transmit the disease to the populations that are considered high-risk for having complications from COVID-19. Those groups include people older than 60 years and those with compromised immune systems.
Ramsey stressed additional measures like social distancing — avoiding crowds in places like restaurants, stores or other high-traffic areas — to limit the potential for spread.
The larger point of social distancing is to do things that will “flatten the curve.” Flattening the curve is a term referring to the bell-shape curve of people infected by COVID-19. Ramsey said keeping the infections spread over a long period of time will help ease the burden on health care workers and make the cases easier to treat.
While Vidant is always prepared for infectious diseases, Ramsey said COVID-19 has given the hospital the opportunity to revisit protocol, supplies and take more steps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
Vidant hospitals have implemented new visitation restrictions and continues to adjust as needed to protect patients and team members. Additionally, Vidant team members are performing high-level screening for visitors at all hospital entrances to ensure illnesses of any kind are not spread in the hospital.
“We’re doing this to limit spread, allow health care team members to do their job and allow visitors to still see their loved ones,” Ramsey said. “Any type of social media they can use, such as FaceTime, is most welcome.”
For more information on COVID-19, visit CDC.gov, NCDHHS.gov and VidantHealth.com/COVID-19.