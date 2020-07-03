Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department is seeking community input on relocating the city’s public pool while the City Council weighs leasing the Sports Connection facility to a nonprofit group.
Recreation Director Gary Fenton outlined a spate of activities involving his department in memos sent to the city council earlier this week and posted online Wednesday.
Greenville City Council budgeted a $484,424 downpayment to finance the pool’s replacement and to make security enhancements at Eppes Community Center and expand its teen center.
The existing pool, adjacent to Guy Smith Stadium, is 48 years old and is deteriorating. The diving tank was closed last year because of structural problems that were too expensive to repair.
Fenton said the proposed pool would have several amenities that can’t be added to the existing location on Myrtle Avenue. The plan is to have a competition lap pool, a separate zero-depth entry pool with a “multi-feature play structure, shade structures, changing rooms and concession area, so a new location will be needed.
City Council wants the pool to remain in west Greenville. Staff identified two city owned properties; the north side of Eppes Recreation Center where the tennis courts are located and a lot at Albemarle and Carolina avenues.
Fenton said staff will solicit community comment from people at the existing pool from 2-4 p.m. July 15 and July 19. Staff will have a display of the proposed locations and a lot of the proposed amenities.
Fenton said several Zoom meetings also will be held so people can provide feedback. The dates and times of the virtual meetings haven’t been determined.
Recordings of the Zoom meetings will be posted on the city website, greenvillenc.gov, for the community to view. Staff also will post on social media.
There also will be meetings with people and groups located in the west Greenville community to provide input.
While the meetings are taking place, Fenton said staff will conduct feasibility studies of the locations.
Fenton said staff will present the feedback, the results of the feasibility studies and a location recommendation to the city council in August. The goal is to issue a request for qualification to secure a project designer later that month. The next step is to award a design contract in October and begin construction in the spring or summer in 2021.
Fenton said staff plans to pursue the Eppes Center project in the same time frame; solicit community comments in July, seek a project designer and award the contract in October.
Sports Connection
The City of Greenville took over the ownership of Sports Connection and began operations in late 2004-early 2005.
The facility, 1701 E. 14th St., houses batting cages, a pitching area, gymnasium and arcade and games.
The city holds clinics and camps at the location and the community can rent space for birthday parties.
However, the building needs structural improvements, including modifications to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, new batting cages and equipment and HVAC work. The improvements would cost about $398,000, Fenton said.
The Sports Connection earns revenues of about $44,000 and costs $69,000 to operate.
The nonprofit wants to lease the facility “to operate youth mentoring and instructional programming centered around basketball, life skills and faith,” according to Fenton’s memo to city council. The city would not identify the nonprofit.
Fenton’s memo doesn’t include information about the offered lease payment. The nonprofit said it would add a second basketball court and additional basketball hoops as part of the lease.
State law requires the city to use a request for proposals to see if another nonprofit, business or organization wants to lease the property.
Fenton said the request will be released early this month but a date hasn’t been finalized. The request for proposals will be available for about two weeks. After the requests are reviewed a recommendation will be presented to the council.
Beach volleyball
A $354,000, four-court beach volleyball facility at H. Boyd Lee Park opened to the public last month.
Fenton said the facility’s maximum capacity is currently 25 people because of state limits on gatherings related to COVID-19.
Because of the gathering limitations, plans to begin leagues, clinics and to host tournaments are delayed until spring 2021.
Right now the courts are operating under a first come, first served structure but a fee structure will be implemented in the future.
Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza
A temporary certificate of occupancy has been issued and the final touches on the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza project should be completed in the next several weeks.
The $1.9 million monument, located on the Town Common near the intersection of Greene and First streets, memorializes the former Shore Drive neighborhood, also called the “Downtown” neighborhood, and Sycamore Hill Baptist Church.
The neighborhood was demolished in the 1960s as part of an urban renewal project. The church was lost to arson in 1970.
City staff is planning a small gathering in late July-early August to mark the completion of the monument. The gathering will comply with permitted attendance guidelines, Fenton said.
Town Creek Bridge
There may be no city-sponsored fireworks display this year, but the Town Common will still shine with red, white and blue light.
As part of its renovation of the Town Creek Bridge, the city had LED lights installed to illuminate the structure.
The light system was designed to display color combinations to highlight special events happening across the city and community.
Right, white and blue lights will be displayed from 8-11 p.m. from now until Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day.
The new light system was part of renovation of the bridge, located on the eastern edge of the Town Common. The structure is being painted and concrete decking is being installed.
More lighting for events on the bridge will be added once the decking is finished.