Community members and organizations throughout North Carolina continue to support health care providers in Greenville through generous donations of personal protective equipment.
A special set of skills, the right connections and a desire to help motivated Greenville’s Chinese-American community to raise funds, source, purchase and donate thousands of dollars’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to area health care providers as COVID-19 spread to eastern North Carolina.
Together with fundraising committee co-chair Luyao Yan, other ECU faculty and other members of the area’s Chinese community, Dr. Xiaoming Zeng, professor and chairman of ECU College of Allied Health Sciences’ Department of Health Services and Information Management, led fundraising efforts through the Greenville Chinese School to raise $15,000 toward PPE for Greenville’s health care workers. The group also sourced the materials through their connections in China, vetted the suppliers and certification of the supplies and had them shipped to Greenville.
The fundraiser’s 133 unique donations were enough to provide 10,000 surgical masks, 500 N95 masks, 300 protective suits and 1,550 face shields to Vidant Medical Center and ECU Physicians on April 10.
The group recently donated another 10,000 face masks to Vidant Health. Other groups and individuals from around the state have made similar donations. The Buddhist Tzu CHI Foundation, based in Raleigh, also donated 5,000 face masks, 240 N95s and 200 face shields to ECU Physicians on May 14.
“Most of us were immigrants here,” Zeng said. “We all have family and friends still in China. When the whole thing started in China, we followed the news and witnessed those horrifying scenes where there was a lack of PPE and people were dying.”
ECU faculty Haiyong Liu from the Department of Economics, Qiang Wu from the Department of Statistics, Yang Liu from the Department of Engineering and Telly Ipock from Information Technology and Computing Services are among the group’s members who contributed to the effort to bring the donations to Greenville.
As the novel coronavirus spread throughout the world, the threat began to diminish in the pandemic’s epicenter. Around the United States, demand for PPE supplies skyrocketed. It was about that time, Zeng said, that his group realized that the health care providers in Greenville would need as much support as they could get, and they were in a position to help.
While soliciting donations from family and friends both here in the United States and back in China, group member Yingqin Zhao of New Bern sourced and vetted information about purchasing certified PPE supplies with their contacts in China while others worked on the logistics. Leo Chen, a member of the fundraising committee and owner of Shogun restaurant in Greenville, assisted with the transportation of supplies from China — something he is already well-versed in as a result of his business’ demands.
“We wanted to send a positive message to the community, but I think the community needs to realize the hospital needs a lot more help from us,” Zeng said. “It’s lucky for Greenville to have a hospital like Vidant and a health care organization like ECU Physicians. But we need to be here for them. They’re here for us and we need to be here for them as well.”
Vidant and ECU Physicians welcomed the donations.
“ECU Physicians, like many other institutions across the country, has been struggling to obtain adequate supplies of PPE, such as face masks, for everyday use,” said Martha Dartt, chief nursing executive for ECU Physicians, who is focused on PPE. “These donations significantly shored up our inventory to comfortably provide PPE to all of our clinical staff for the next few months, allowing time for our normal supply chain to catch up. Without these donations, we may have been forced to implement the use of reusing our recycled stock. These donations have ensured a consistent safe workplace environment for both our patients and staff.”
For those who worked to provide the donations, it was important to step in and help the place they now call home.
“This is a Chinese-American community,” Zeng said. “Many of us come from China, so that’s where we were born, that’s our origin, but all of us live here now. This is our home, and we wanted to do something to support our home. I think supporting our health care workers is one thing we could do.”
Brody’s Gold Humanism Honor Society chapter receives outstanding ranking
The Brody School of Medicine chapter of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS) recently received its first “outstanding” ranking from the Arnold P. Gold Foundation.
Established in 2002, the GHHS is an international association of individuals and medical school chapters whose members are selected as exemplars of empathy, compassion, altruism, integrity and service in their relationships with patients and others in the field of medicine.
Brody is among 160 national medical school chapters whose rankings were measured by GHHS based on student-designed and led events, activities and programs created to increase engagement and empathy with its diverse patient community.
Rankings were also measured by student-designed programs that encouraged clinician resilience and team building, taught advocacy and leadership skills and focused on compassionate care.
Dr. Hellen Ransom, assistant professor in the Department of Bioethics and Interdisciplinary Studies and GHHS chapter advisor, said this was the first time the group has received an outstanding ranking.
“Over the last few years, we have been working hard to find a groove,” Ransom said. “There are many things that compete for time since fourth-year medical students are very busy, so it is just great to see that we are on the right path.
“We want to make sure that while we are meeting the goals of the Gold Foundation’s national incentives that we are doing this in ways that feel right for us and right for Brody.”
Brody’s GHHS chapter began in 2011. Membership is by peer selection in the third year of medical school.
According to Ransom, Brody GHHS chapter members gave handwritten notes of welcome and encouragement to first-year medical students and participated in a question and answer panel for the group. Starting in 2017 and now annually, chapter members host Solidarity Week activities with residents of MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center and Cypress Glen Retirement Center.
They also partnered with the Brody Scholars to help staff health screenings for the annual health fair at the Lucille W. Gorham Intergenerational Community Center.
Ransom said receiving this ranking helps galvanize the Brody School of Medicine.
“This shows we are indeed creating a culture of compassionate patient-centered care,” she said. “That is a collective effort everyone at Brody is involved in, and we are thankful for the honor.”