Tax deadline
Tax season, prolonged by the coronavirus pandemic, ends today, which is the deadline for filing federal and state tax returns. Mailed returns must be postmarked by July 15, and e-file returns must be filed by midnight. (Allow at least a few minutes to electronically transmit a return to the Internal Revenue Service.) Taxpayers who cannot meet today’s deadline may get an extension until Oct. 15, but today is also the deadline to receive an extension.
G-Circle Market
The Leroy James’ G-Circle Market will open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 203 Government Circle between the Pitt County Health Department and Human Services Center. The farmer’s market will be hosted weekly through September by the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center to provide local produce and food north of the Tar River. The market accepts EBT/SNAP, WID, debit/credit and cash. Call 902-1709.
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in Pitt County from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through August. Sites open today include G.R. Whitfield School, 4839 School Road, Grimesland, and J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Individuals will be tested in their cars but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 be tested by their primary health care provider. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will be required to complete a consent form. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by calling 902-2449. Free, drive-through testing for ages 18 and older will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Koinonia Christian Center Church, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd.
Blood drive
The Pitt County GOP is sponsoring a blood drive with The Blood Connection from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 200 E. Arlington Blvd. All donors will receive a $10 gift card plus a free COVID-19 antibody test. For each donor, a $10 donation will be given to the James and Connie Maynard Hospital. Call 364-2324 to schedule an appointment.
Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema on Fridays through Aug. 7. Films, which are rated PG, begin at 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, please visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567. This week’s feature, “Playing with Fire,” will be shown at at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road.
Summer meals
Pitt County Schools School Nutrition Services is making lunch and breakfast pickup available Mondays through Thursdays until Aug. 6. The distribution includes lunch, along with breakfast for the next day. The following sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ayden Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Eastern Elementary, H.B. Sugg Elementary, J.H. Rose High School and Wintergreen Intermediate. Hours will vary at other sites: Belvoir Elementary (10:45-11:15 a.m.); Bethel School (11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.); G.R. Whitfield School (12:15-12:45 p.m.); Grifton School (11:15-11:45 a.m.); New Mercies Tabernacle (11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.); South Greenville Elementary (10:45 a.m.-noon); Stokes (11-11:30 a.m.); Wellcome Middle (11 a.m.-noon); Moyewood property management office (12:15-1:30 p.m.); and Sterling Pointe Townhomes (11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.). Moyewood and Sterling Pointe sites will close on July 30. The free program is available to ages 18 and younger, and children do not have to be present for parents to pick up meals.