School registration
Pitt County Schools has begun registering students for fall. The district is asking parents of public school students to state their preference for in-school or at-home instruction in order to help the school system gauge potential attendance. Registration is not binding at this time. To register, visit https://bit.ly/PCS2020Registration.
Blood drive today
Vidant Health and The Blood Connection are partnering to host a community blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm. today at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/147932. Pitt County GOP is sponsoring blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 200 E. Arlington Blvd. Call 364-2324 to schedule an appointment. Those who complete a blood donation will receive free COVID-19 antibody testing and a $10 VISA card.
Gospel concert
King’s Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain, will host the southern gospel group the Dixie Melody Boys in concert at 7 p.m. July 26. Face masks will be provided, and physical distancing will be maintained.
Arts fund
The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has established The Arts Relief Fund to support creative individuals and organizations in Pitt County who have been financially affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. All of the donated funds will go directly to these artists and art organizations. Thirty-seven artists and arts organizations have reported more than $100,000 in losses since the pandemic. About $8,000 was donated to the fund between April 1 and June 30. Visit emergegallery.com or email education@emergegallery.com for more information.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT, and most are accepting pre-orders. Contact La Rita Johnson at 814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
Food banks
Food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies as more people who have suffered job losses and reduced hours turn to them for groceries statewide. They are in need of financial contributions and donations of shelf-stable foods. Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Testing sites
Free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in Pitt County from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through August. Individuals will be tested in their cars, but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 be tested by their primary health care provider. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by calling 902-2449. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will be required to complete a consent form. Sites open today include Ayden Middle School, 192 W. Third St., Ayden, and J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
