Carpool Cinema
The city’s Recreation and Parks Department will host Carpool Cinema Fridays through Aug. 7. Films, which are rated PG, begin at 8:30 p.m. There is no admission charge for the drive-in movie; however, parking is limited to about 50 cars. To preregister, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4567. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road, will host the the file “Playing with Fire” tonight and “Moana” on July 24.
Fairy tales discussion
Why do fairy tales such as “Cinderella” and “Little Red Riding Hood” continue to capture people’s imaginations? David Smith, associate professor of German at ECU, will discuss societal impact and legacy of favorite stories in a livestream video at 7 p.m. Monday on Farmville Public Library’s Facebook page. Participants also may join the discussion via Zoom. Call 753-3355 or email hharden@farmvillenc.gov for more information.
Senior driving
Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will host a Road to Resources presentation on driving from 3-4 p.m. Monday. Occupational therapist Helen Houston will discuss issues with driving due to physical or cognitive limitations. The class is free, but seating is limited. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Human Trafficking
N.C. Stop Human Trafficking will host the virtual training course “How Does Porn Cause Harm?” at 2 p.m. July 22. The class covers how porn contributes to many societal issues that facilitate and normalizes the exploitation of people. Live classes are free and available online. Registration is available at encstophumantrafficking.org. Select Human Trafficking 101 Community Education in the events menu in the navigation bar. Email info@ncstophumantrafficking.org for more information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don’t participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in Pitt County from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Aug 14. Individuals will be tested in their cars but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Sites open today are: Winterville Fire Department, 2593 N. Railroad St., J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. A walk-up only site will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenville Housing Authority Moyewood Center, 1710 W. Third St. An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 be tested by their primary health care provider. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by calling 252-902-2449. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will be required to complete a consent form. Koinonia Christian Center Church, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd., will offer free testing for ages 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with resources related to COVID-19. Call 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. Visit nc211.org.