Pool discussion
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department is seeking community input on relocating the city’s public pool, which is adjacent to Guy Smith Stadium. Staff will solicit community comment from people from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday at the pool, 2113 Myrtle Ave. A display of the proposed locations and amenities for a new pool will be on display.
Senior driving
Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, will host a Road to Resources presentation on driving from 3-4 p.m. Monday. Occupational therapist Helen Houston will discuss issues with driving due to physical or cognitive limitations. The class is free, but seating is limited. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201 to register.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans Streets. The market is scheduled to operate through Aug. 26 with produce and food vendors and more as allowed. Pre-orders are available. Some restrictions will be in place to comply with social distancing. Vendor applications are still open. For more information visit http://uptowngreenville.com/play/umbrella-market.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., has resumed limited operations at the main library and all branch locations except Bethel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Bethel will offer curbside pickup 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Libraries will be open for grab-and-go service: dropping off, searching and checking out materials. There will be a limit of 10 patrons at one time at the main library and four at branch libraries. Patrons must be 12 years old or older to enter, and there is no public computer access and no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service continues at Carver, East and Winterville. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing sites are operating in Pitt County from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through August. Sites open today include Bethel Elementary School, 152 E. Washington St., and J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd. An evening testing site will run from 3-6 p.m. at the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Individuals will be tested in their cars but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 be tested by their primary health care provider. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will be required to complete a consent form. Appointments are encouraged, but not required, by calling 902-2449.
Animal adoptions
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247. Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Field of Honor
Greenville’s third annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is scheduled for Aug. 8-Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Individuals and organizations may purchase a flag for $35 to be displayed in honor or in memory of any hero, from family to military service members or medical personnel. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com or email GreenvilleFlagField@gmail.com for more information.
