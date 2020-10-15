Greenville residents and visitors can expect traffic delays throughout the city today as the community awaits for President Donald J. Trump’s third visit.
The president’s “Make America Great Again” rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
Greenville police said Memorial Drive, which runs parallel to the airport, isn’t expected to close but citizens can expect delays throughout the city.
Attendees won’t be allowed to park at the airport or along Memorial Drive, police said.
The campaign is instructing people attending the event to park at the Pitt County Fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A shuttle will transport them to the airport. The airport is opening at 10 a.m. so shuttles will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The president’s first visit to Greenville was while he was running for office in 2016. He returned in July 2019 for an event at East Carolina University’s Minges Coliseum.
Later today, the president is scheduled to participate in an 8 p.m. televised town hall on NBC, Suddenlink channel 8. The event is scheduled at the same time ABC is hosting a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Thursday was supposed to be the second of three presidential debates, but it was canceled when the president refused to participate in a virtual event. The virtual debate was planned after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis was announced on Oct. 1.
The Trump campaign offered little guidance on what precautions people should take to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The news release announcing the rally said, “All attendees will be given a temperature check, masks which they are instructed to wear and access to hand sanitizer.”
Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said anytime people are brought together there is a risk of spreading COVID or other communicable diseases.
“I would encourage people who want to come and exercise their First Amendment right to do so responsibly, to wear their mask, sanitize their hands often and try to stay six feet away from others if possible,” Silvernail said.
The health department has not been involved with the planning of the event or in preparing for the event due to security issues, he said. Silvernail would not speculate on whether the event will result in a new COVID cluster.
State and local Democrats, along with organizers of multiple social justices initiatives, have planned events throughout the day to counter the president’s visit.
A group of voter rights advocates are gathering at 8 a.m. today at East Carolina University’s Willis Building, 300 E. First St., to encourage people to vote and to talk about what they say have been voter suppression efforts nationwide.
The event will feature Dontae Sharpe, a Greenville man whose murder conviction was overturned after 26 years when a witness recanted and autopsy evidence was reexamined, casting his ballot for the first time.
The groups will then move to Raleigh for a 1:30 p.m. news conference.
At 11 a.m. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, N.C. Sen. Don Davis and N.C. Rep. Kandie Smith will hold a news conference at the “Believe in Greenville” mural near 714 Dickinson Ave. The representatives will talk about the president’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and his handling of the pandemic.
Pitt County Democrats are urging members to meet at the Center at Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road, shortly before 1 p.m. to rally against the president by voting.