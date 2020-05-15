Neighbors raised concerns before the Greenville City Council on Thursday about a proposed duplex development on Greenville Boulevard and a new multi-family development on Fire Tower Road, and a council member raised concerns about the expansion of East Carolina University.
The council took no action on any of the matters of several other requests after six public hearings held during a virtual meeting that took place utilizing the Zoom online meeting platform for more than four hours. The council will reconvene at 6 p.m. Monday to vote on any motions related to the hearings.
The delayed action allows the council to receive written public comments for up to 24 hours, in accordance with a new law governing electronic meetings.
“The new state law does not require council to read the comments at a subsequent meeting, but such comments would be public record,” City Attorney Emanuel McGirt said.
Opponents to a rezoning request that would allow a 130-unit duplex development on Greenville Boulevard near Dickinson Avenue Extension said they wanted a requirement that the developer, Rocky Russell, put in a buffer of single-family homes between a church and private school and the duplex development.
McGirt said the council didn’t have the authority to place conditions on a rezoning request. The applicant would have to withdraw the request and start anew.
New duplexes
Attorney Jack Brock, who is representing People’s Baptist Church and Greenville Christian Academy, said his clients hope the council will deny the request so Russell would resubmit the project with the single-family buffer.
Other representatives of the church and school said they worry about additional traffic the development will bring. There are times left-hand turns in and out of the school and church driveway are impossible. Traffic speed is also unsafe.
Others raised concerns about the school’s playground and athletic events. A few worried about an increase in criminal conduct — crime has been a problem in other duplex developments in the area — and the topic was repeated multiple times when the city planning and zoning commission heard the request in April.
The church’s unsuccessful attempt to buy the land from the current owner, the heirs of John F. Moye Sr., was not discussed. The failed attempt was repeatedly referenced during the planning and zoning meeting.
“We need to provide home buyers with different price ranges,” Russell, the developer, said. He’s built four other duplex developments in the city and all are popular.
Fire Tower traffic
A request to rezone 7.4 acres on the south side of East Fire Tower Road near Kittrell Road to allow for multi-family development garnered opposing comments from five neighbors.
It’s estimated the rezoning could add 453 additional daily trips on East Fire Tower, which, at 23,000 trips a day, is 10,000 trips over the the road's capacity.
One speaker said the figure doesn’t account for 1,000 additional trips expected to be generated from a multi-family rezoning request approved last year for property directly across the road.
Another asked for a moratorium on this and any other rezoning requests until East Fire Tower Road is widened and the intersections of Fire Tower and Charles Boulevard and and Fire Tower and Arlington Boulevard are reconfigured.
City Manager Ann Wall said the Fire Tower Road expansion, which was initially scheduled to begin in the next two to three years, was pushed back to five years because of financial shortfalls resulting from repairs related to hurricanes, mudslides and flooding.
“We also know the financial pinch for NCDOT has become more bleak (because of COVID-19) as time goes on,” Wall said.
ECU expansion
Councilwoman Rose Glover expressed her opposition to a proposal to create a new mixed-use institutional zoning district, saying it would be the first step in allowing East Carolina University to take over neighborhoods in the west Greenville area.
Glover's concern centered on land owned by ECU on 10th Street. ECU is partnering with Elliott Sidewalk Communities to build a facility that combines research and development with office and retail space in the the American Tobacco, Export Leaf and Prichard-Hughes buildings.
Nothing in the city’s current planning rules govern that type of development, planner Brad Sceviour told Glover. The city’s code needed to be amended to add language that defines mixed-used institutional zoning and what type of development it allows.
When Glover asked if neighboring property owners had been consulted, staff said their comments were being solicited for a rezoning request that is going before the planning and zoning commission.
Scevious said when the city wrote its Horizon 2026 community plan, a major goal was working with the university to develop the property and ensure harmony with the university’s needs and city’s plans. The mixed-use zoning districts accomplish those goals.
“I think a lot of times in this city we are rushing to do something and other people are hurt by our decision. That shouldn’t be,” Glover said. “The school has to be a good neighbor and that’s not what they do. They are not good neighbors.”
Consulting with neighboring property owners should have been done to ensure the university doesn’t interfere with their development plans, Glover said, because those owners pay taxes. Glover pointed out the university doesn’t pay property taxes while the neighboring owners do.
Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said the university would convey the property to the developer, which would place it on the tax rolls, if the new zoning designation is approved and the university can continue with the project.
Other public hearings on Thursday’s agenda included:
- A job creation grant sought by ABC Phones of North Carolina, which is doing business as Victra, to expand into the old Wachovia Financial Service Center on Thomas Langston Road.
- An ordinance requested by Three Twenty Enterprises to amend the Future Land Use and Character Map for 8.3 acres from Commercial on the Town of Simpson’s Future Land Use Map to zoning found on Greenville’s Greenville’s Future Land Use and Character Map.
- The owner of the property, located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of East 10th Street and L.T. Hardee Road, plans to request annexation into Greenville’s city limits. One three-acre tract would remain in commercial zoning while a 5.3-acre tract would be zoned high-density residential.