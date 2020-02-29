Polling by a conservative policy organization shows former vice president Joe Biden leading in North Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.
The Civitas Institute released its second tracking poll of the presidential primary on Friday. The poll was conducted Wednesday and Thursday after the CBS News Democratic debate held Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.
The poll asked participants who they would likely vote for if the election was held that day and if the person had already voted who they voted for.
Biden led with 26.75 percent followed by Bernie Sanders at nearly 19 percent and Michael Bloomberg at 16 percent.
The remaining Democratic presidential candidates were considerably behind the front runners.
Elizabeth Warren was selected by nearly 10.6 percent of those polled followed by Amy Klobuchard, 4.9 percent and Pett Buttigieg 3.75 percent.
Undecided voters topped all three at nearly 14.5 percent.
Today is the final day of early voting and Pitt County’s Democratic congressman has made an endorsement in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., who campaigned for Joe Biden earlier this month, formally endorsed the former vice president in the Democratic Party presidential primary.
“I know Joe, and you do, too. That’s why I’ll be giving him my unconditional support,” Butterfield said. “I’m for Joe because he has honor, and know-how, and experience. Because he lives to protect the most vulnerable among us, and will restore that commitment to the White House.”
North Carolina will join 13 other states and American Samoa in voting for the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. With nearly 34 percent of delegates who will make the final selection up for grabs, Butterfield said North Carolina has a “key role to play in setting our nation’s course.”
Early voting concludes
Pitt County will have five early voting sites open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle; the PATS Conference Room in the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.; the ECU Student Center meeting room, 501 E. 10th St.; Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road; and the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St.
Qualified individuals who are not registered voters in Pitt County can register and vote today.
Only registered voters can cast ballots on Tuesday.
Hochard endorsed
A national organization working to elect scientists to state and national offices has endorsed an ECU professor running for the General Assembly.
Jake Hochard, who is running for the State House District 9 Democratic Party nomination, was endorsed by 314 Action Fund earlier this week. The organization said it works to elect scientists, “who will use science and facts to address some of our most pressing issues like climate change and health care.”
“As a professor at East Carolina University, Jake has proven himself as someone ready to tackle North Carolina’s biggest issues, whether it’s improving access to health care, updating public infrastructure, or investing in public education,” said Josh Morrow, executive director of 314 Action Fund. “The people of North Carolina deserve an advocate for science-based policy in the state House. Jake is more than ready to fill that role, and we are proud to support his campaign in House District 9.”
Hochard is an environmental economist and an assistant professor at ECU. He also is a faculty fellow with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and N.C. Agromedicine Institute and a research scientist with the UNC Coastal Studies Institute.
Hochard and Brian Farkas, who works in an architecture firm, are vying to challenge state Rep. Perrin Jones for the State House District 9 seat in November. Jones, a Republican, was appointed to the seat in October after its former occupant, Greg Murphy, won the special election for the North Carolina 3rd Congressional District seat vacated following the death of Walter B. Jones Jr. in early 2019.