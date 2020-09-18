Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN FROM THE REMNANTS OF SALLY COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, BEAUFORT, COASTAL ONSLOW, DUPLIN, EAST CARTERET, GREENE, HATTERAS ISLAND, INLAND ONSLOW, JONES, LENOIR, MAINLAND DARE, MAINLAND HYDE, MARTIN, NORTHERN CRAVEN, NORTHERN OUTER BANKS, OCRACOKE ISLAND, PAMLICO, PITT, SOUTHERN CRAVEN, TYRRELL, WASHINGTON AND WEST CARTERET. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSPREAD THE REGION AND BECOME HEAVIER TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. A TROPICAL AIRMASS WILL LEAD TO VERY EFFICIENT RAINFALL PROCESSES, WHICH WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ACROSS AREA, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS LIKELY. RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAIN WILL LIKELY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF EASTERN NC. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. &&