RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced guidelines on Tuesday that will allow North Carolina K-12 schools to reopen at reduced in-classroom capacity, but will give parents and school districts the choice to have classes entirely online.
The guidelines from Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services allow in-person instruction if students, teachers and staff members wear face coverings, are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and remain 6 feet apart at school. The plan also lets families decide whether to opt-in for remote learning.
“We know schools will look a lot different this year," Cooper said in an afternoon news conference. "They have to to be safe and effective.”
Cooper's announcement came the same day that Pitt County recorded its 10th death related to COVID-19 and 986 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.
School districts previously were directed to draft three plans. Plan A called for entirely in-person classes, Plan B included a hybrid of online and in-person learning and Plan C promoted fully remote instruction. Cooper decided to go with Plan B statewide, though districts could elect to implement Plan C.
Pitt County Board of Education Chairwoman Betsy Flanagan said in a telephone interview following Tuesday's news conference that the district is not prepared to announce a decision on whether it will reopen schools at reduced capacity (Plan B) or offer online instruction only (Plan C). That decision is expected to be made at the board's next meeting on July 20.
“I think Plan B probably does offer the most challenges logistically as to how schools are traditionally set up,” Flanagan said. “A lot of these finer details are still being developed.”
One of the challenges is transportation, she said, adding that a school bus with a capacity of more than 70 students would be permitted to transport no more than two dozen at the time.
If the board opts for Plan B, students would receive online instruction every other week, attending classes on alternating weeks in order to be able to maintain recommended physical distancing. Flanagan said that regardless of next week's vote, families would retain the option of selecting all online instruction for their children.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said that of more than 12,000 students whose parents have submitted registration forms for the next school year, 65 percent plan to return to the classroom while 34 percent plan to remain at home for online instruction.
Cooper also announced on Tuesday that he will extend a current executive in order to keep the state in Phase 2 of its reopening for another three weeks, which will keep businesses including bars, movie theaters and gyms closed through Aug. 7. Bowling alleys will return to being closed under a temporary order the state Supreme Court issued Tuesday.
State law appears to prevent remote learning during the first week of school, though Cooper said his plan is legal because of the broad emergency authority he has during the pandemic. Republicans worry Cooper's directive further harms businesses and will hurt students' ability to receive the in-person instruction they need.
“Today’s announcement that classrooms will remain closed to students either periodically or completely exacerbates the administration’s economic and public health failures while adding even more uncertainty for struggling families in North Carolina,” Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said.
School districts that decide to reopen will need to conduct temperature checks, clean and disinfect common surfaces and provide hand sanitizer for every classroom. Schools also will be prohibited from offering self-service food options and hosting activities, such as assemblies, that bring large groups together.
Cooper announced the state will give all public schools at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.
Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson was not present at the news conference. Shortly after Cooper's announcement, he said he “would prefer we go further with a plan that is built around local control to facilitate greater flexibility for communities based on their metrics.”
Cooper's plan likely will draw the ire of President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos, both of whom have threatened to withhold federal funds from states that don't provide in-person classes to all students.
“We don’t respond to those kind of threats," Cooper said. “We're making decisions on the health and safety of our students, our teachers and our families and the best way to get them a quality education.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service reported 15,489 deaths statewide and 89,489 cases as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Pitt County has had a flat, slow-rising curve in reported COVID-19 cases, said Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Public Health director.
During a Monday presentation to Pitt County’s Board of Commissioners, Silvernail said there have been two notable upticks in cases.
The first occurred June 1, after the Memorial Day weekend when there were holiday celebrations and graduation events during that period.
“Now we are into the early post Fourth of July time so we are seeing new cases,” Silvernail said.
What’s notable about these new cases is they are involving young adults.
“It’s not good that people are getting sick. But if there are people going to get sick you want it in the lower risk age group and populations,” he said.
Few details about the 10th person who died from COVID-19 were available except that the individual was over the age of 50, according to the health department.
Citing data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Silvernail said 50 percent of Pitt County residents who have died were age 75 or older. None of the individuals who died were under the age of 50.