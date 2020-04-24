North Carolina public schools will remain closed for the remaining 2019-20 school year but remote learning will continue, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday.
The governor also announced he will be submitting a $1.4 billion budget proposal to the General Assembly next week that will use federal funding to address public health and safety needs, continue operations for education and state government and assist small businesses and local governments.
"Our children and parents have had some of the most abrupt disruptions in their lives," since COVID-19 was first diagnosed in the state, Cooper said.
More details about the governor’s news conference will follow.