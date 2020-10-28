A 100-plus-year-old building located on prime real estate in downtown Greenville is getting what will likely end up being a million-dollar makeover.
Located at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets, the structure across from The Scullery may be remembered by many as the home of Cubbies. The restaurant operated there for 30 years.
Building owner Chris Knott, a 1987 East Carolina University alum and entrepreneur, remembers eating at Cubbies while attending college.
“I loved it,” he said.
Knott, who grew up in Fuquay-Varina, now divides his time between Wrightsville Beach and Cary, and also owns a house on Fifth Street in Greenville.
Knott is perhaps best known for founding the Peter Millar clothing line, which he sold in 2015. Now he is involved with the brand johnnie-o and he is serving on the fashion merchandising board at ECU
Knott has a daughter who is a sophomore at ECU and is following in her father’s footsteps, earning a fashion merchandising degree. He said while visiting his daughter, he began spending time in Greenville’s Uptown District and was impressed with, “how cool and interesting it had become. So much has changed since I was here.”
He wanted to be a part of it, and purchased the corner building along with friend Bill Johnson, whose mother owned a store on Evans street years ago. Knott felt investing in the building was a way he could give back to the town.
The building started out as a pharmacy and eventually became home to Cubbies, which closed its downtown location in 2015. Before closing, Cubbies owner Dean Barrow opened a second location at 600 East Arlington, which still is in business after 22 years.
The old building on Fifth has since housed other businesses, including a sandwich shop.
Knott said he is excited to be a part of the reconstruction of a place he loves.
“I like coming back to Greenville. I have great friends here. I love it,” he said.
“We want the building to be a landmark,” he said in a phone interview. “We are not making it contemporary, but current. It is going to be a cool, classic old building. It is going to make that corner look good.”
He hired Len Tozer of Tozer Builders Inc. do the renovations. Tozer said it was Knott’s idea to create a shell of a building, giving those who rent it the freedom to design the interior to suit their needs.
The upstairs will feature 3,000 feet of residential space, divided. The downstairs will be leased as either two retail spaces, or one large 3,000-foot space with an all glass front. The residential spaces will both sport rooftop decks.
According to Knott, the composite decks each will have a bathroom, a bar and refrigeration for entertainment purposes.
Reworking the building hasn’t been easy, Tozer said. Several challenges had to be overcome, including replacing the roof entirely.
“It was in really bad shape,” Tozer said.
Knott said they spared no expense making the building structurally sound, which included custom-made structural joists.
“There was a lot of rotten wood, and I think there was a fire in there at some point,” Knott said. They replaced most of the buildings insides.
“The only thing original that is left are the four brick walls,” he said. Knott made sure the replacement materials are weather resistant.
“We want this building to be here forever,” he said. “We wanted to do it right. We have already spent a half-a-million dollars and we aren’t even finished yet.”
Knott said it would have been cheaper to tear down the building and build it from scratch.
“We did it the hard way, but we did it the right way,” he added.
At least four layers of finishes on the walls and floors had to be removed, and what was underneath was not salvageable, except for some exposed brick on the walls upstairs, which will be mixed with white sheetrock for a classic look. The upstairs space features high ceilings.
Tozer said much of the old brick had to be refurbished because of it being so weathered. In fact, bolts were driven through the walls to stabilize the structure.
“Unfortunately, it was impossible to salvage something that would show off the history of the building,” Tozer said.
That is why the building will be wrapped in HardiPlank Siding that will eventually be painted. Knott said the color scheme will be medium gray and white.
“Nothing funky,” Knott said.
Other obstacles included modernizing the gas, sewer and water lines.
“The town has been great working with us,” Knott said.
Another challenge, Tozer said, was working on a busy corner.
“The streets in downtown were designed for horse and buggy,” he said. “Working around traffic is sometimes a logistical nightmare.”
Tozer’s business has been involved in several downtown renovations, including Globe Pharmacy and Emerge Gallery.