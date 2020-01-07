Greenville City Council approved five contracts for mowing services over the objection of the city’s mayor pro tempore.
Councilwoman Rose Glover wanted to delay adoption of the contracts because she had concerns about the quality of work of a current contractor and she said that businesses owned by women and minorities are shut out from the process.
Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said representatives from 15 businesses attended a required pre-bid meeting, one of the largest groups in recent years.
When the vote was taken, Glover was the only council member to vote against awarding the contracts.
Earlier, during the council’s afternoon workshop, the council rejected a proposal to use special assessments to fund road projects that are not on the city’s list of priorities.
Subscribers can visit reflector.com to read a full account of Monday’s meetings.