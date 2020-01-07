Greenville City Council approved five contracts for mowing services over the objection of the city’s mayor pro tempore at its first meeting of 2020.
Councilwoman Rose Glover wanted to delay adoption of the contracts because she had concerns about the quality of work of a current contractor and she said that businesses owned by women and minorities were shut out from the process.
When City Manager Ann Wall said staff was prepared to talk about the contracts, Glover responded, “You don’t want to talk to me tonight.”
Glover said she received information that one one company recommended for approval had done a bad job mowing and maintaining the roads leading into the city. She said she spent four hours driving along different streets and highways to see how mowing jobs were and were not being performed. She said staff was not conducting thorough inspections of the contractors’ work.
Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said the company Glover named does not work for the city but is a subcontractor of another company. Glover later admitted the company she named might not be the one responsible for maintaining the city’s entryways.
However, she also was concerned that the scope of work covered by several contracts would prevent small business owners from being able to bid on the projects.
The city had 12 mowing packages it put out to bid. The five presented at Monday’s meeting were the first ones awarded. Mulligan said representatives from 15 businesses attended a required pre-bid meeting, one of the largest groups in recent years.
“I think we did a great job putting these contracts together because we had small contractors bid on them,” Mulligan said.
The five contracts approved on Monday ranged from one package that included 19 roadways and properties to jobs that had only four city-owned buildings with relatively small grassy areas.
Glover asked if one bidder, a local nonprofit that helps people find jobs, would have sufficient personnel to do the work.
Kevin Heifferon, assistant public works director, said potential contractors are inspected so staff can verify they have sufficient staff and proper equipment.
Councilman Rick Smiley noted that the low bidder on one project bid significantly less than the other bidders.
“What justification would we have to not award this bid?” Smiley asked.
“It’s up to council to award these bids,” Mulligan said.
Smiley made a motion to award the five contracts and Councilman William Litchfield seconded the motion.
Glover was the only council member to vote against awarding the contracts.
While the five other council members voted at Monday’s meeting to award the contracts, the majority shared Glover’s concerns about a proposed plan to combine the city’s Redevelopment Commission and Affordable Housing Loan Committee. Council members discussed staff recommendation to combine multiple committees into four new entities during a workshop held before the council meeting.
The office of the City Clerk, at the council’s direction examined the effectiveness and efficiency of the 21 boards and commissions that undertake work on behalf of the council and receive staff support.
City Clerk Valerie Shiuwegar said based on conversations with staff and board members, she found some of the groups don’t have enough members attending meeting to form a quorum, meaning votes can’t be taken. There also is a lack of clarity on board procedures and on the goals of some of the groups, Shiuwegar said.
It was recommended the redevelopment commission and loan committee be joined because both work on revitalization projects.
It also was recommended the redevelopment commission name be kept because there are contracts under that name and changing the contracts would be difficult.
Glover worried that projects promoting first-time home ownership and housing rehabilitation in the west Greenville area would suffer if made part of the redevelopment commission.
Glover said the commission, which oversaw a redevelopment bond in the mid-2000s, spent too much money buying and demolishing old homes.
“I’m not saying it wasn’t good to buy some of these homes but so many were bought and torn down instead of redeveloped,” she said. “I don’t want to see them doing anything in west Greenville because a lot of money was wasted."
“I’ll second that, a lot of money spent,” Mayor P.J. Connelly said.
City Manager Ann Wall said staff would further investigate the redevelopment commission.
The other recommended committee combinations are:
- Bicycle and Pedestrian and Public Transportation and Parking committees to form the Multimodal Transportation Commission. Its proposed duties would be to “Advance and encourage multimodal options for the citizens and visitors of Greenville. To provide advice and recommendations to the City Council on issues related to public transportation, bicycle and pedestrian related issues.”
- Investment Advisory, Audit and Other Post-Employment Benefits committees to form the Audit and Investment Committee. Its proposed duties would be to “Review aspects of the City’s audit process, hear an annual analysis of investment opportunities for the city, and discuss and review an annual report on liability of obligations incurred by other post-employment benefits.”
- Neighborhood Advisory Board and Community Appearance Commission to form the Neighborhood Advisory Board. It proposed duties would be to “Act as a bridge between neighborhood associations and local government to discuss common concerns, advocate for collective solutions, and focus on bettering the community through appearance awards and neighborhood improvement grants.”
Shiuwegar said it also is recommended that board and commission members undergo training to understand what resources are available to them and to provide information on how meetings are run and what the rules are for calling and advertising meetings.
The application process could be made more accessible by developing an online form, Shiuwegar said. Exploring ways to improve the diversity of applicants also was recommended.
The council rejected a proposal to use special assessments to fund road projects that aren’t on the city’s list of priorities during the planning workshop.