The Greenville City Council awarded a nearly $700,000 contract to repair the city’s stormwater system in eight locations.
NC Earthworks, a Greenville-based business awarded the contract, was one of seven companies that submitted bids on the project, according to information presented to the council.
The project may require repairs and replacement of storm drain lines, manholes, catch basins, stormwater outfalls and other stormwater structures, according to the council’s agenda information. The work will be done at Forbes Street from Ninth Street to Eighth Street, 111 East Ninth Street, Howell and Greene Street, Howell and Skinner Street, Green Springs Road, South Eastern Street and South Wright Road at Jefferson Drive.
Funding comes from the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund.
Stormwater projects are identified through a combination of investigations performed during the watershed master planning effort, road resurfacing, or daily inspection of stormwater infrastructure, according to a city news release.
The vote on the stormwater project was one of five items under the council’s consent agenda, which are a group of items approved with one vote and no discussion.
The council also approved an $100,000 allocation to Uptown Greenville for the organization’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
Uptown Greenville works to market, recruit and retain businesses in an area extending from First to 13th streets and Summit Street in the east and Albemarle Avenue in the west.
The council also approved without comment the Civic Art Commission’s recommendation for a mural at Art Lab, 729 Dickinson Ave.
Work on the 20-foot by 52-foot mural by Scott Eagle and Tim French, is expected to begin later this year. The mural is entitled “Forbidden Love.”
The council voted in August to give itself final approval on public art projects so taxpayers could have greater input on the process.
Prior to its Thursday meeting, council held a workshop session where they received updates on the development of the Adventure Park and police department community initiatives.
Park name selection
Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton said Emerald Riverside Park and Wildwood Park are the two recommendations for the park’s official name. The city recreation and parks commission will hold a public hearing on the proposals at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and bring the results to the city council in October.
The city soon will learn if it will qualify for a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant so it can buy property located immediately west of the Tar River Bridge. The land will allow the city to link River Park North to the new park, which consists of 163 acres located at the intersection of Old Pactolus Road and Northeast Greenville Boulevard.
Starting in late October or November construction of a primitive trail around the lake on the Adventure Park property will begin. Construction of a gravel parking lot with sidewalk and a sandy beach area along the lake will begin in November, with a goal of completing it and opening it to the public in the spring, Fenton said. It’s expected to cost about $200,000, he said.
Construction of a floating dock and camping platforms should begin in December and cost $110,000 Fenton said.
Once the western side property is purchased, construction of a trail and boardwalk connecting River Park North to the Adventure Park will begin in the fall or winter of 2021. That is expected to cost $1.25 million, Fenton said.
Other future projects will need a combination of grants, private donations and business partnerships, Fenton said. These include open and enclosed shelters, a canopy walk and observation tower and high and low element rope courses.
Police initiatives
Greenville Police Department is working with a mental health provider and meditation center to resolve community issues through talk instead of enforcement.
The department is undertaking the initiatives to “address national issues on a local level,” Police Chief Mark Holtzman said.
The department’s communications staff will now automatically call Integrated Family Services’ mobile crisis team when officers go to incidents involving individuals who are suicidal or have mental health-related issues.
The crisis team members either will talk with officers over the phone or respond to the scene to help manage the situation.
In the last month, 17 calls have been placed to crisis team members, Holtzman said. The goal is to eventually have a “co-response” system that would dispatch mental health staff with officers, he said.
“I think it will be a good partnership. One of those that in the future we’ll wonder how we got along without it,” Holtzman said.
People do not have to call police to access mobile crisis team members, Holtzman said, The service is available around the clock by calling 1-866-437-1821.
The department also is working with the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina to provide alternative solutions to ongoing disputes in neighborhoods or for repeat nuisance concerns, including concerns related to mental health concerns.