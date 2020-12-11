The Greenville City Council voted 4-3 on Thursday to deny a request from Pitt County to waive the city’s annexation requirement so homes could be added to a sewer district served by GUC.
Mayor P.J. Connelly cast the tie-breaking vote, joining councilmen Will Bell, William Litchfield and Brian Meyerhoeffer against the request; Rick Smiley and Councilwomen Rose Glover and Monica Daniels supported it.
Pitt County government sought the waiver to exempt 24 properties from an annexation requirement to receive service from Greenville Utilities. The properties border the Candlewick Sewer District, located on Stantonsburg Road, which received an exemption in 2015.
The county requested the exemption because it is applying for a federal grant to further extend sewer service to 63 households in and nearby the Candlewick district.
Thirty-nine properties in the district remain exempt from annexation. Of the 24 nearby households, eight have failing septic tanks.
The city’s planning staff recommended denying the waiver request because a 2017 memorandum of understanding was signed by the city, the county and GUC stated no future requests for sewer service would be allowed unless voluntary annexation was sought or an agreement for future annexation was signed.
Smiley said when the 2015 annexation waiver was discussed council members at the time clearly knew there were surrounding properties at risk for failing septic tanks.
“We were told there are other sewer service systems out there that are going to fail and they (the property owners) are eventually going to want to come and tap onto this. It was readily understood by everybody involved,” Smiley said. He and other council members asked why an agreement involving further expansions of Candlewick’s service wasn’t included in the memorandum.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said the memorandum was created because the original grant was pursued with little consultation with the city and GUC. The memorandum was designed to assure the city and GUC would be involved in any future efforts to supply sewer service to homes with failing sewer systems.
Pitt County Planning Director James Rhodes said when the county first started working with the Candlewick Sewer District it was thought Farmville would provide the sewer service. Then it was decided GUC would be a better fit.
Rhodes said GUC invested $700,000 to increase the size of the pump station and mainline to accommodate future growth in the area, which has occurred.
Litchfield asked if annexation would prevent the households from receiving the grant. Elliott said no. He and Rhodes said they believe there may be difficulty getting property owners to agree to annexation.
Daniels asked how families would be affected if the annexation waiver was denied.
“Think about the big picture. Cities live and die by expanding their tax base,” Greenville Planning Director Thomas Barnett said. Greenville will grow into that area and if these households are exempted from annexation, it will make it more difficult to provide services in the other areas.
Barnett said over the long-term there are more positives to being annexed into the city because households gain police and fire protection and trash collection along with utilities.
It was pointed out GUC already supplies electricity to the area, but Bell Arthur Water Corporation provides water.
Litchfield said agreeing to waive the annexation set a precedent the city should avoid. Connelly asked how many times has GUC been asked to provide sewer service without annexation.
Chief Planner Chantae Gooby said she only knew of one other time and the city denied the request.
Earlier in the discussion, Gooby reminded the council it held a public hearing on an annexation request made by a property owner along Davenport Farm Road because his septic tank was failing and he wanted to connect to a nearby sewer line.
Litchfield made the motion to deny the annexation waiver and Bell seconded it.
The annexation request Gooby referenced was one of four public hearings held by council. No one spoke in favor or against any of the requests which also involved:
- A request to annex nearly four acres located north of Stone Wood Drive near the end of Honeysuckle Drive.
- A request to designate the Walter Lancaster Harrington House located at 905 E. Fifth St. a local historic landmark.
- Recommendations for the 2021-22 annual action plan for Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds.
The public has until 6 p.m. Friday to submit written comments on the four public hearing items. The council will vote on the items during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
A representative with Cherry Bekaert, the accounting firm that conducts the yearly audit of the city, GUC and Sheppard Memorial Library said the city received an unmodified option on its fiscal year 2019-20 budget. Byron Hayes, director of financial services, said an unmodified option is the best option an auditor can give. No material weaknesses or deficiencies were identified.
Hayes said there were no instances of non-compliance material in the financial statements and there were no findings discussed in relation to the federal and state funding the city received. Hayes said it’s the third year in a row the city has met this achievement.
There also were no significant deficiencies identified related to internal controls over financing reporting.
Staff also prepared the city’s financial statements, which save $15,000 in audit costs.