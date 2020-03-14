A downtown building has been designated a historic landmark even though a state agency said it no longer reflects its original design.
The Greenville City Council unanimously voted to designate the building known as the Frank Wilson store, located at the corner of Evans and East Fourth streets, a local historic landmark. The designation allows the building’s owner to apply for a 50 percent deferral of city property taxes.
The building houses Globe Pharmacy and the residence of Tony and Jarma Khoury.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission said the structure, built in 1899, is historically important because it was designed by a prominent early 20th century architect, Hill Carter Linthicum; it reflects a style used in many eastern North Carolina retailers; it served as Greenville City Hall from 1899 to 1905 and later the county’s department of education; and its exterior was found to “be of special significance in terms of its historical, prehistorical, architectural, or cultural importance, and possesses integrity of design, setting, workmanship, materials, feeling and/or association.”
However, when asked to review the application, the State Historic Preservation Office said the building had undergone so many renovations during its 120-year existence that it no longer reflects the structure’s original architecture.
The preservation office’s opinion was advisory only and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission recommended the building be given the landmark designation.
Councilman Ricky Smiley said the preservation office’s statement concerned him because the city awarded its owners a facade grant for the improvements that were made. Smiley said the facade grants are given to encourage building owners to maintain the historic value of buildings and it appeared this didn’t happen with the Wilson Store building.
Good said the work done to the building was approved by, and followed the guidelines of, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Tony Khoury, one of the building’s owners, said he believes the state’s objections were focused on the decision to add a rooftop terrace to the building.
“We put a significant investment in beautifying the downtown,” Khoury said. When the work began, the building’s roof was collapsing and mold was discovered inside the structure.
The renovation took two years and involved restoring the upper floor windows and repointed the brick instead of sandblasting the exterior.
“We are trying to encourage people to invest in and revitalize the center city,” Khoury said.
Also during Thursday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved amendments to city’s flag ordinance that will allow businesses to use different-sized flags and to place multiple flags along exterior facades. The previous policy was described as “one size fits all.” The new policy doesn’t dictate content.
- The council also unanimously approved annexation of nearly one acre of land near West Fifth Street and Paladin Place Duplexes where the Greenville Utilities Commission Westside Regional Pump Station is located. The annexation will allow Greenville Fire-Rescue and police to respond to calls at the site.
- City staff rearranged audience seating to put more space between people attending Thursday’s meeting. The change followed recommendation for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.