Greenville City Council will discuss efforts to help local businesses and get an update on efforts to replace the city’s pool during a workshop session on Monday.
The 4 p.m. meeting, which will be broadcast live on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9 and the city website, is the first workshop the council has held since February because of restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19.
Following the workshop, a virtual City Council meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
During the workshop, the council will review plans for the Incubate to Accelerate Initiative, which seeks to streamline existing program offering by the Minority Women Business Enterprise Program. The initiative also hopes to provide additional resources for small businesses.
The initiative will prove rental assistance or shared kitchen space through a Pop-Up Shop. It also will fund small business revolving loans and consulting, and will back office support for select businesses.
Staff will provide a briefing on the pool replacement project and enhancements to the Eppes Recreation Center.
After getting community input on a new location for the city pool and a proposal for the Eppes Center, staff is developing a request for qualifications to secure design services for both projects.
Staff also will give an update on the status of COVID-19 relief funding, and council will review a proposal about dissolving some city boards and commissions and combining the duties of others.
Council meeting
During the 6 p.m. meeting, council will vote on approval of an application by HC Composites — doing business as World Cat — for a $500,000 building reuse grant from the state commerce department.
World Cat announced earlier this month it plans to open a new production facility in the former Camping World Distribution Center on Staton World. The company, which makes outboard power catamarans, plans to invest $9 million in the facility and add 60 jobs.
If the grant is awarded, the city and Greenville Utilities Commission must commit a cash match of 5 percent of the grant amount, up to $25 million.
Also during the meeting:
- The Planning and Community Service Department will present an update on development activities from the last three years. The information will include the location and estimated tax values of projects associated with annexations, preliminary plats and rezonings.
- The department also will present an update on code enforcement activities regarding the recent student housing issues at Cooper Beach and 33 East.
- The council also has an item on its consent agenda about changing its policies for conducting City Council meetings.
Currently, the city council has seven individual policies on conducting its meetings. It’s recommended that the seven policies be combined into one document.
It also has been suggested that the location on the public comment period be changed.
Currently, the public comment period is the first item on business following the approval of the night’s agenda.
The public comments period often is followed by special recognition of employees or community members.
It’s proposed that when special recognitions are on the agenda, that activity will be held first, followed by the public comments period.