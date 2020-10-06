Greenville City Council unanimously approved new procedures for submitting public art projects for review but exempted several projects already in the pipeline including a proposed street mural declaring “Black Lives Do Matter.”
The policy also was modified to ensure all proposals are reviewed by the Civic Arts Committee for recommendation.
Mayor P.J. Connelly recommended the procedures as a followup to the city council’s decision in August to give itself final approval over public art projects.
Connelly said the procedures would give staff direction on how recommendations should be presented to council.
Any proposal for a public art project now must go to the city manager. The proposal would be placed on the council’s workshop agenda for review, including a presentation by the individual requesting the project. The council will then determine if it should be placed on an agenda for possible action at a future regular council meeting.
Councilwoman Monica Daniels questioned when the policy would go in effect, and Connelly said immediately.
“I would exempt the one project that is already in the process. Every member of City Council has been briefed on it,” Councilman Rick Smiley said.
The project is the Black Lives Do Matter mural. Its organizers want to paint the phrase along First Street, beginning at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza, a memorial to Sycamore Hill MB Baptist Church and the Shore Drive neighborhood razed in the 1960s for an urban renewal project.
Council members never actually identified the Black Lives Do Matter mural by name, opting instead to describe it as the project council members had been brief on or the project that was talked about last week.
“I don’t think it would be appropriate to factor in an additional delay of that project on the basis of a newly created policy or procedure,” Smiley said. Daniels concurred.
“Just out of curiosity, are you saying you don’t want a formal presentation to the citizens of Greenville?” Connelly asked.
“I don’t think it needs to be at a workshop,” Smiley said. “It can be at a council meeting. That project has already been in process for months and months and we shouldn’t write a new policy now that requires it to wait another month or two.”
“This particular project, the public is fully aware of what is going on,” Daniels said. “I don’t think this is something new that we are springing on people. I think this is something that is anticipated by a huge group of individuals and we need to move forward with.”
Councilman Brian Meyerhoeffer suggested the project and several others that are ready for presentation be presented during the council’s Oct. 19 meeting.
“I think we may be putting too much on the arts committee when they have already done this work,” Councilwoman Rose Glover said. “We are slowing down the arts committee timeline.”
Smiley also asked that the directions be clarified that any arts proposal brought to city staff be referred to the civic arts committee for review and recommendation. Council members concurred.
The policy was adopted with the referral language addition and direction that the First Street mural and other existing projects be presented at the Oct. 19 meeting.
The council meeting began with six people asking it to provide extra transportation to polling places to help individuals living in nursing homes and senior housing facilities or individuals who are disabled or do not have cars.
“They are willing and able to get out in this environment and vote,” Delores Reese said.
“This population has always gone to the polls,” Helen Johnson said. "But they are not comfortable this year with mail-in ballots.”
Also on Monday’s agenda, the council unanimously approved:
- A resolution supporting a proposed “hands-free” law that would prohibit the use of wireless communication devices while driving. The Pitt County Board of Commissioners also approved a similar resolution on Monday.
- The council’s 2021 meeting and budget planning schedules.
- The 2021 health and dental insurance plans for city and Greenville Utilities Commission employees. For the second year there will be no changes in the employee contributions.
Cybersecurity, post attack
The council received an update of the city’s cybersecurity efforts during its 4 p.m. workshop.
Matt Hago, director of information technology, said the city must continue to upgrade its technology, its training and its security measures to avoid the catastrophe it experienced when it was attacked by ransomware in 2019.
“Fortunately we are making good progress to be where we need to be but we can’t take our eye off the ball,” said Matt Haga, the city director of information technology.
When the city was hit with the “Robbinware” ransom software in April 2019, there were inconsistencies in versions of servers, workstations, applications, update policies and procedure, Haga said. There was minimal monitoring and logging and data center hardware was reaching the end of its life.
The city also wasn’t focused on cyber security training and awareness.
Since then the city has improved its consistency in servers, workstations, applications, policies and procedures. Security has been centralized and monitoring has increased. The old system has been decommissioned and there is greater commitment to training, Haga said.
However, criminals set the standard, he said, and the treats are ever evolving.
No environment is ever 100 percent safe so there needs to be an emphasis on recovery as well as prevent,” Haga said.
Haga said many of the improvements he discussed were at various stages when the ransomware attack occurred.
“Due to limited staff availability as well as prioritization of the initiatives in the overall budgetary planning, all the mentioned items progressed at a slower than necessary pace,” Haga said.
More often than not, more revenue is lost and money spent recovering from a cyberattack than would have been spent upgrading cybersecurity, he said.
“Fiscal consistency is key,” Haga said.
The city needs to invest in its infrastructure and cloud services, continue improvements and upgrades, invest in staff dedicated to cyber security, work with consultants and vendors when needed and continue training for all employees.
Smiley recommended the IT department follow a policy set by public works of compiling a list of short and long-term projects for the council to review as part of its budgeting process.
“We are constantly working on five- and six-year, seven-year plans to move forward in IT. Cycling hardware is extremely important in technology. You need to have a three- to six-year lifespan on technology and it needs to be replaced on a regular cycle,” Haga said.
“We will soon, around the first of January, embark on the budget process and we want the council to know how important many of these needs are,” City Manager Ann Wall said.