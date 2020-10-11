It’s hard to visit the Pitt County Senior Center without running smack into a bingo game, lunch service, health workshops or a long list of quality-of-life activities hosted there daily.
So much is happening for seniors and the general community at the County Home Road facility that there’s rarely space for new programs or new groups to meet, said Rick Zeck, executive director of the Pitt County Council on Aging.
Crowding is becoming a problem, he said.
“There’s a lot of foot traffic,” said Zeck. “There is a distance our seniors have to walk to get to their area. We have the Meals On Wheels going so you have volunteers coming in and out intermixed with seniors with walkers and canes, it’s congested.”
The organization’s board of directors want to resolve the problem by adding an 8,000-square-foot expansion to the existing 11,000-foot building.
The expansion will cost an estimated $1.5 million, Zeck said.
The council has already raised $900,000, and an anonymous donor has agreed to donate $300,000 if the council can raise an additional $300,000 from the community, Zeck said.
“I am extremely excited and honored to share this opportunity with our community,” said John Minges, chairman of the council’s board of directors and the capital campaign. “The expansion to better serve our seniors is very much needed and long overdue.”
The L-shaped expansion will be located in the rear of the existing facility.
Half of the 8,000 square feet will be a dedicated senior room/congregate meal site, and the remaining space will consist of four classrooms and restrooms.
Zeck said the best feature of the expansion will be the entrance that leads directly into the new senior room. It will allow individuals with mobility issues to skip the congestion of the existing main entrance, he said.
When the existing center opened 12 years ago plans, were in place for additions, Zeck said, but they were pushed aside.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in March, the center hosted about 800 people each week for daily meals and activities.
Zeck said current members of the board of directors started discussing the need for expansion.
“We started putting together a plan late last year, beginning of this year,” he said. Board members made a total of $100,000 in donations to get the fundraising process started.
“They wrote the checks and said here you go, let’s get started,” Zeck said. “Then COVID hit and put everything on pause. As more and more people start coming back here, we are going to be in the same situation as we were so we are going to start (fundraising again).”
Since the facility reopened in July attendance has grown to 80 percent capacity, Zeck said.
“We really believe come the first of the year we’ll be at full capacity,” he said.
A ‘Silver Tsunami’ is coming as older adults commonly known as baby boomers retire and look for new activities, Zeck said.
According to numerous studies, an average of 10,000 Americans will turn 65 every year through the 2030s, he said.
“To put that into perspective, someone will reach age 65 every eight seconds,” he said. “This is the single largest group of population expansion in our country’s history. During the last five years, the agency has seen a steady growth in participation by older adults at their facility.”
The Mildred Sheffield Wells Charitable Trust, the West Memorial Fund and James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust each dedicated $200,000 to the project. Combined with $100,000 from the board members, $100,000 from the council and $100,000 in smaller donations, $900,000 has been raised for the project.
The anonymous donor who agreed to match up to $300,000 for the project is a local business that has been involved in a number of charitable giving activities but does not want to be identified at this time, Zeck said.
Supporters can donate by visiting www.pittcoa.com and clicking on the “donate” button.
They also can mail a check to Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858. Write “capital campaign” in the check’s memo line.