Requests involving street closures and police department purchases are scheduled to be approved without discussion at the Greenville City Council’s first meeting of 2020 at 6 p.m. today.
The council also will review a recommendation that its members receive the same membership rate for Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center as city employees.
The police department and street closure requests are among 18 items on the consent agenda set for today’s meeting at City Hall.
Consent agenda items typically are not controversial and are approved without discussion with a single vote.
Council members can request items be removed from the consent agenda for additional discussion and separate action. The council took such as action at its Dec. 12 when an item authorizing the construction of beach volleyball courts at Boyd Lee Park was removed, discussed and approved by the council.
Among items on Monday’s agenda:
The police department wants to spend $248,077 of asset forfeiture funds to purchase equipment. The forfeiture fund currently has an available balance of approximately $430,000. The department wants to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle which would be used in efforts related to fugitive apprehension, special events, missing person searches and other activities that require an aerial view. It’s anticipated cost is $49,634.
The department also wants to purchase a new crisis response ‘throw phone’ system. The device is used to talk to individuals who don’t want to talk directly to officers. The current device is outdated. It’s expected cost is $28,500.
The department also wants to purchase 30 TASERs. The equipment, accessories and training is expected to cost $126,552.
The final purchase is a tagging system and money counter to improve the “efficiency of tagging, placing, and locating high-risk items in property/evidence.” Its anticipated cost is $43,391.
In the council’s agenda materials, department officials said no funds exist in the department’s account to fund the equipment purchases.
The council also will consider two items involving the construction of a seventh fire-rescue station to be located off Fire Tower Road. One is the approval of a contract with Stewart-Cooper-Newell Architects to design the fire-rescue station. The other item involves financing the property. The city plans to use a $6 million bond to fund the project.
The council is scheduled to adopt a resolution saying the city will use bond dollars to reimburse itself for any money spent on the project before the bond is issued.
Three other consent agenda items include separate resolutions closing portions of Atlantic Avenue, South Alley Street, and Bonners Lane. The streets border the old Imperial Tobacco Warehouse property that is the site of a proposed boutique hotel and apartments.
There are also five contracts for different mowing/landscaping maintenance contracts involving city-owned property.
Fitness center membership
Council will weigh a recommendation that it extend the city employee membership benefit in the Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center to council members.
City government provides free membership to city employees who want to use the fitness center; however city employees must pay the tax on the benefit, which ranges between $3.25-$6.50 monthly.
For city residents, the monthly fee is $26 for an individual plus a $103 initial sign-up. For families the cost is $45 monthly plus a $185 sign-up. The yearly cost is $300 per individual and $515 per family.
Workshop
Prior to today’s meeting, the City Council will hold a workshop at 4 p.m. in City Hall Conference Room 337, where members are scheduled to review information about using special assessments for street improvements.
The city has received multiple requests in recent years to build roads that were not planned or haven’t been completed within the city limits.
State law allows the city to use a special assessment to make street improvements.
Staff also will give a presentation on the effectiveness and efficiency of the 22 boards and commissions that undertake different duties.
After reviewing the duties and activities of each board and talking with staff, the city clerk’s office is recommending some boards be merged because they share similar duties.
The office also recommends creating a standard for when a committee’s input is needed by the City Council and changing the format of presentations the boards and commissions make to the council.