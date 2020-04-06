Greenville City Council continues adapting to circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, canceling today’s scheduled meeting and workshop.
The council will hold its Thursday meeting, but has canceled a public hearing on a rezoning request scheduled for that session.
Today’s meeting was canceled because of a lack of items, said city spokesman Brock Letchworth.
Thursday’s meeting will be a virtual session with no public attendance allowed in order to comply with city and state order’s limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, he said.
People can watch the meeting live on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9, or stream the live broadcast on the city’s website, www.greenvillenc.gov.
People can remotely address the council during the public comment period and public hearing by remote access. They should call City Clerk Valerie Shiuwegar at 252-329-4422 by 5 p.m. Wednesday to register.
Registered participants will be given an access code to speak at the meeting via Zoom, a remote conferencing service. Callers will be held in queue and asked to mute their phones or speakers until they are called on to speak.
Speakers will be called in the order that they are registered. From there they will follow the usual public comment guidelines of limiting themselves to three minutes and not covering topics that are part of a public hearing on that night’s agenda.
The public may also email their comments along with their name, address, and topic to PublicInput@greenvillenc.gov up to and during the meeting. Messages must include either “public comment or “public hearing” in the subject line.
The city is holding a public hearing on its proposed 2020-21 Annual Action Plan for CDBG and HOME Programs.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development requests communities to identify the housing needs and set goals and objectives for addressing the needs based on funding it receives.
Greenville was notified it would receive $977,960 in community development block grant funding and $545,511 for its HOME program.
The council also is scheduled to discuss its 2020 federal agenda, which will direct The Ferguson Group, the city’s lobbying firm, on what funding and legislative actions are needed to benefit the community. Among the recommended priorities:
- A feasibility study from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to explore removal of the Town Common bulkhead so it can be replaced with a living shoreline.
- Securing $3 million from the state transportation department to replace bridges at Oxford Road and Rock Springs Road.
- Pursue sidewalk funding.
- Pursue funding opportunities for developing the outdoor adventure park and replacing the public pool.
- Monitor efforts to accelerate broadband deployment and by preempting local authority on right-of-way and land use decisions, as well as fees for pole attachments.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
- Staff will update council on how the COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the city’s 2019- 2020 operating budget. The update will include analysis of the economic impact of the pandemic and the anticipated financial position at year-end for the city’s general fund, which is its primary operation budget.
- A resolution for the sale and issuance of $7.85 million in street and pedestrian bonds. The bonds were approved in a $15.85 million package voters approved in 2015.