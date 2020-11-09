Greenville City Council members said they believe black lives matter, but took action that kept the proclamation from being painted on First Street.
A divided city council did not approve the proposed “Black Lives Do Matter” street mural that has been under discussion for five months.
Instead, Councilman William Litchfield used a procedural move that allowed the council to vote on requiring artists who asked to paint the message to use the words “Unite Against Racism” or not paint at all.
Mayor P.J. Connelly cast the tie-breaking vote for the new language after Litchfield and council members Will Bell and Brian Meyerhoeffer voted for the change and Rose Glover, Monica Daniels and Rick Smiley voted against the change.
Connelly then broke the tie on a second vote to approve the mural project with the new language.
Glover, who holds the mayor pro tem spot and is the longest-serving city council member, said the suggestion was heart-breaking.
“I just thought I saw Greenville moving forward when it elected you guys to the council. Younger people, younger minds. I’m just really heart-broken,” Glover said. “It’s something that really matters to me. I’ve seen in this city that black lives don’t matter. When are we going to come together and sit down, as this council, and discuss racism in this city?”
Glover also was critical that she and Daniels, the two council’s two black members, weren’t consulted about a proposed change in the mural’s wording.
The discussion began when Smiley made a motion to approve the Black Lives Do Matter street mural. Glover seconded the motion and the council began its discussion.
There has been a history of Greenville city leaders asking the black community to wait to broach certain issues because it might make other groups uncomfortable, Smiley said. Now is the time to give the black community a voice and let others live with their discomfort.
“It’s time for us to come together in Greenville and say we are a diverse community and every single person in this community matters,” Glover said.
“We don’t move because we are stuck in the past and as long as we are stuck in the past we can’t see the future,” Glover said.
“It’s important we as leaders speak out against racism,” Litchfield said, shortly after saying he believes black lives matter. “I believe racism does exist across our nation. I think it’s important we as leaders speak out against racism.”
He also wants the 18 artists involved in the mural to be able to express themselves, he said.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of responses on this topic many for and many against. It’s our job as City Council members to listen to the community and try to unify the community,” Litchfield said.
“I think that to unify, the wording needs to change, and Unite Against Racism is 18 letters, and I feel as City Council we should all unite against racism.”
Discussions about painting a street mural proclaiming Black Lives Matter began in June after similar street murals were painted in other cities following nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd in police custody.
J.H. Rose High School arts teacher Randall Leach and NC Civil Executive Director Jermaine McNair helped connect the young people proposing the project with city officials. They were directed to submit a proposal to the civic arts commission which advises the city on public arts projects.
In August, the council amended its contract with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, which oversees the civic arts commission. The change gave the council final approval of any art project on city owned property.
In September, an art project submitted to council was approved with no discussion. Then in October, a proposal laying out guidelines for submitting and reviewing art proposals was approved by the council. The street mural and two other public projects were partially exempted from the new proposal.
Meyerhoeffer said he supported the change in language because the national Black Lives Matter organization filed to become a political action committee in October. The artists involved in the local project are not pursuing the work in support of the organization and agreed to change the wording by adding the word “do.”
Smiley said it’s unclear if the artists will continue with the project because of the wording change. Leach, the art teacher, said he doesn’t know what the group’s next steps will be.
“We are going to meet together as a group and make the decision together, just as we hope our leaders would do the same,” he said shortly after the vote.
It’s not one person’s project because many artists are involved and many people donated money in support of the mural.
“We will come to a consensus and come up with something positive and educational,” Leach said.
Leach said he doesn’t understand why the council members who wanted to change the mural’s language didn’t reach out to him.
“It’s just disheartening to me. I’m all about education because I am an art teacher … There is nothing like being able to collaborate with young, black talent,” he said.
City Manager Ann Wall, said changes will be needed because city staff will have to rework the spacing of the lettering so it doesn’t interfere with crosswalks and can fit in the two blocks between Washington and Cotanche streets.
Leach said the artists were scheduled to begin painting the lettering on Friday.