Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.