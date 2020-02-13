The Greenville City Council tonight will weigh a change in its agreement with the owner of a downtown housing development and hold a public hearing on a grant aimed at bringing 100 jobs to the area.
The council also is scheduled to conduct a dozen more public hearings on four annexations, four rezonings, three street closures and its development agreement to bring a boutique hotel to Dickinson Avenue at its 6 p.m. meeting being held today.
Sidewalk Greenville, the owner of University Edge and Dickinson Lofts, wants to reduce the amount of office/retail space in the building located at Reade Circle and Dickinson Avenue from 20,000 square feet to 14,000 square feet so 13 more market-rate apartments can be added, according to the council’s agenda materials.
Public hearing
Grover Gaming, the creator of software for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, is seeking a job creation grant up to $500,000 to support its plans to bring 100 new jobs to its Greenville headquarters, according to council materials.
Marc Downing, the company’s director of compliance, said last year Grover Gaming officials applied for a state Department of Commerce Building Reuse grant to make improvements to its administrative building located in the 3500 block of Northeast Greenville Boulevard. The company sought help from the county’s development commission which agreed to provide it if 13 new jobs were created.
After its application was sent, Downing said several additional markets were opened to the company and officials realized they would need more than 13 additional employees.
“We realized to fully hit our projected growth and to accommodate these markets that came online for us, we actually needed more along the lines of 100 jobs,” Downing said. They decided to place the jobs in Greenville instead of the company’s other locations.
“We are committing with the city to create 100 jobs over two years,” Downing said. He called it “a good problem to have” that the business grew more than anticipated since its discussions with the county.
The grant will help the company with relocation costs and other expenses involved in hiring so many people in a short period of time.
“Of course we will look locally at first, but a lot of people here are from all over the country,” Downing said.
The other public hearing are:
- Annexing nearly 24.5 acres owned by 4JPII, es located along East 14th Street adjacent to Planter’s Walk Subdivision and Quail Ridge Townhomes.
- Annexing Davenport Farms at Emerald Park Phase 4; 6.6125 acres located off Davenport Farm Road in the Emerald Park Subdivision at the current terminus of Zircon Drive.
- Annexing nearly 8 acres on the northern side of East Fire Tower Road, between Charles Boulevard and East 14th Street. It’s called the Bobby W. Joyner property.
- Annexing Taberna Phase 4; nearly 14 acres located on the western side of Frog Level Road just north of the intersection of Davenport Farm Road.
- Request by Tipton Rentals to rezone 2.5 acres located at Sara Lane off of Evans Street from residential (medium density) to residential (high density multi-family).
- Request by Rocky Russell Development to rezone 7,917 square feet located at 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive from office to residential (medium density multi-family).
- Request by HBL Investments to rezone 4 acres located at the termini of Morton Lane and Gordon Drive from residential (medium density single-family) to residential (high density multi-family).
- Request by John Marvin Taft to rezone 2.2 acres located at 3180 Charles Boulevard from residential-agricultural to office-residential office-residential (high density multi-family).
- Public hearings on three separate resolutions to close portions of Bonners Lane, South Alley Street and Atlantic Avenue. The closures are being sought in connection with the development of a boutique hotel along Dickinson Avenue.
- A public hearing on the development agreement between the city and Seacoast Communities related to the purchase of the Imperial Tobacco Warehouse property for the development of a boutique hotel and market-rate apartments.