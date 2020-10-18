A street mural with a Black Lives Matter theme is among three public arts projects the Greenville City Council is scheduled to vote on at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
Also on the council’s agenda is a public hearing on bonds for an affordable housing project and the selection of a name for the city’s new riverfront park.
Monday’s meeting will be held via Zoom and can be viewed live on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9, or on the city’s website, www.greenvillenc.gov.
The city has sponsored a public arts program for about 15 years, contracting with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge to manage it.
Projects were approved by a 15-person Civic Arts Committee, a group within the arts council, that included local artists, business representatives and city officials.
The city council in August amended its contract with the arts council so it, not the arts committee, would have final approval over recommended projects.
Earlier this month, the council approved a set of procedures that will make approval of public arts projects a two-step process carried out over two months.
The council’s action drew criticism because it took place as a community group was preparing to create a mural featuring the phrase “Black Lives Matter.”
The proposed mural would be painted on First Street, beginning at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Project, a memorial to a black church and neighborhood razed in the 1960s for an urban renewal project that included the Town Common.
During the council’s Oct. 5 meeting, Councilwoman Monica Daniels and Rick Smiley were concerned that the proposed procedures for reviewing the First Street project would further delay the mural.
The council unanimously voted to exempt the street mural and the two other projects from the newly implemented approval process.
The street mural will state “Black Lives Do Matter.” The wording was changed at the request of city officials, “to take it away from that statement (Black Lives Matter) and the connotations which have charged meanings and messages behind it, depending on your frame of reference,” Randall Leach, a local art teacher involved in the project, said.
The 18 letters will be painted by different black artists, assisted by local students.
In recommending the project, the Civic Arts Committee wrote, “The committee sees this as not a political statement being made by the Arts Council or the city. It is allowing a part of our community who has had no representation in public art to be able to express their views to our community. Not everyone has to like or agree with public art. The goal is to create conversation and be a vehicle for communication.”
The other public arts projects being considered are:
- A three-panel mural that will be installed on the Cotanche Street side of the Fourth Street Parking Garage.
Entitled “Bubbles” it features two hands holding bubble wands and surrounded by bubbles.
“The image ‘Bubbles” shows a whimsical, fun scene representing the feel of Greenville,” the arts committee wrote. “The committee feels like this is a wonderful collaborative project with the ECU School of Art and Design and celebrates multiculturalism in an uplifting and celebratory way.”
The third project involves wrapping traffic signal boxes at the intersections of Evans and Fifth streets, Cotanche and Fifth streets and Cotanche Street and Reade Circle in vinyl wraps with abstract prints.
Housing financing
The council is being asked to approve the issuance of multifamily housing revenue bonds in support of affordable housing development.
According to council documents, federal tax law requires an “elected legislative body of the government” to approve the issuance of bonds to finance multifamily residential rental facilities.
Burlington Housing Authority, working with Vitus Group, is acquiring multiple low-income rental facilities, including Glendale Court Apartments, located near South Greenville Recreation Center and the J.H. Rose High School football field.
The partnership is seeking bonds, the principal not to exceed $53.5 million, to purchase and renovate the facilities.
The cost for acquisition and rehabilitation of Glendale Court is about $7.75 million, according to the council’s documents.
The city won’t have any liability for repaying the bonds or the interest, staff said.
Park name
Council will decide if “Wildwood Park” will be the name of the new park located between the Tar River and Old Pactolus Road.
No one objected to the name when the council held an Oct. 9 public hearing on the proposal. Because of rules governing the process of virtual meetings, the council couldn’t vote on the recommendation until the public was given an additional 24 hours to submit comments.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said that council could wait until Monday to vote because it wasn’t a time-sensitive issue and there was no need for an additional meeting.
Council also will vote on an ordinance ordering the owners of a house at 1603 Chestnut Street to repair or demolish the structure in 90 days. If the owners don’t comply, the city will demolish the structure.