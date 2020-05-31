While preparation of Pitt County’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget starts Monday, two commissioners want their colleagues to adopt separate resolutions, one advocating for a quicker reopening and another for face coverings in public.
Both resolutions, along with the proposed budget, the awarding of two contracts and updates on local COVID-19 responses are on the agenda of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ 9 a.m. Monday meeting.
Because limits of group gatherings remain in place, the meeting will be held remotely. It will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 13 and www.PittCountyNC.gov/LIVE.
Republican Commissioner Lauren White requested the reopening resolution, the third one offered over several weeks.
White, along with the board’s two other Republican members, Tom Coulson and Mike Fitzpatrick, unsuccessfully sought the adoption of an earlier resolution seeking county authority to set its own pace form reopening, then one advocating for a regional approach.
In both instances the three Republican commissioners voted for the proposals while the six Democratic commissioners, Alex Albright, Anne Floyd-Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins-Williams and Beth Ward voted against them.
When Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order on May 22 allowing additional businesses to open and restaurants to restart in-house dining, bars and nightclubs, indoor environment venues, gyms and fitness studios where among those ordered to remain closed. Cooper said this phase of reopening would remain in place at least five weeks.
Since then a group of gym owners have filed a lawsuit against the state, the General Assembly adopted legislation that will allow bars to reopen and a speedway in Alamance County brought in hundreds of spectators for races on Memorial Day weekend.
President Trump also threatened to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte if the state couldn’t guarantee full attendance would be allowed.
White’s new resolution wants all businesses to reopen, citing the state’s 12.2 percent unemployment rate as of April. It also states reopening would be “contingent upon utilizing appropriate social distancing, sanitation and disinfecting practices.”
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally has submitted a separate motion about face coverings.
Nunnally proposes using language similar to what Durham County used in an amendment to its state of emergency declaration.
The language states that people are required to wear a clean face covering “any time they are or will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public and private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance” such as grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations and public transit.
The language also states that while coverings are required, “no one will be removed from or denied entry to public transit,” if they don’t have a face covering.
The resolution language would be modified to fit Pitt County operations. It’s also proposed that staff work with the county’s 10 municipalities to create a report “as to masking requirements for the public in Pitt County’s overall jurisdiction (unincorporated portions of Pitt County) and any participating municipalities.”
Budget presentation
Monday’s meeting will begin with a presentation on the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Completion of this year’s proposed budget was delayed because County Manager Scott Elliott and Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett wanted to see how the shutdown of businesses would affect sales tax revenues, which is the county’s second largest revenue source behind property tax collections.
Pitt County’s 2020-21 budget must also be adjusted because this year saw the county’s real property values increase by as much as 30 percent.
Elliott said he is submitting a revenue neutral budget, which means the county’s ad valorem property tax rate is adjusted so it would generate the same amount of revenue as was generated by the current tax rate.
The current tax rate is 72.12 cents per $100 valuation; Elliott is recommending the tax rate be dropped to 67.97 cents per $100 valuation.
Elliott plans to submit a $182.2 million general fund budget to the board, a 2.23 percent increase over the current year’s budget. State mandated increases in retirement funding and expenses related to raising the age before juvenile offenders can be tried as adults and state mandates are why the increase is needed, he said.
“That 2.23 percent is taking care of things we can’t control,” Elliott said. “This is not an expansion year. This is trying to hold on to what service levels we currently have in place.”
The general fund is that part of the county budget linked to property tax revenues. It provides funding for departments such as public health, animal services, planning, solid waste disposal and recycling, EMS services, emergency management, environmental health, elections and the sheriff’s office and detention center. It also contributes funding to the operations of public schools, social services and Pitt Community College.
Elliott said the sheriff’s office, school system and Pitt Community College will receive small funding increases, but not the amount each requested.
Merit raises for employees are being frozen, he said. The freeze will be reevaluated at the mid-year mark to see if raises can be given at that time.
The county is changing its contracts with the two agencies that supply cleaning services and private security at the Pitt County Courthouse so both will bring on more staff to increase cleaning and manage crowd size. The increases are being funded by federal COVID-19 relief money.
The commissioners must also weigh tax increase requests from three volunteer fire departments and the EMS oversight committee and fee increases proposed by solid waste and recycling.
Following Monday’s presentation the board will convene at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to hear individual budget requests from various departments, sheriff’s office, board of education and Pitt Community College.
The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. June 16 via a remote conferencing service. The budget must be adopted by June 30 because the new fiscal year begins July 1.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum will deliver reports on COVID-19.
- Social Waste and Recycling Director John Demary and County Engineer Tim Corley are scheduled to report on the state of a litter pat
- rol throughout the county.
- The board will weigh awarding contracts to operate the county’s 14 convenience sites.
- The board rejected two proposals earlier this year.
- The board will weigh awarding contract to remove debris from Conetoe Creek.