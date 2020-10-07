The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted to restructure the Pitt County Development Commission during its regular meeting on Monday.
The development commission has been led by an executive director, staff and a board appointed by the Pitt County commissioners.
On Monday, commissioners voted 7-2 to transition the development commission to a department of county government, ending all current terms of the agency’s board.
Five new seats will be established and appointed by commissioners at their Oct. 19 meeting to oversee the Industrial Development Commission tax until June 30.
The appointees also will make recommendations on other areas related to the transition.
Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick made the motion, saying it would “improve efficiency and performance, maximize the use of existing human resources, and enhance the collaborative model of economic development while still maintaining Pitt County’s independence and lead for economic development in the county.”
Fitzpatrick said that Pitt County was operating under a 1950s-era structure.
“It was cutting-edge at the time, but is now outdated in keeping pace with the ever-changing and fast-paced nature of economic development,” he said. “Pitt County is the only development commission in the state operating under this legislatively created structure. Most counties have a department of county government or associate with nonprofit developmental organizations.”
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally seconded the motion.
Voting in favor were Commissioners Nunnally and Fitzpatrick, as well as Beth Ward, Melvin McLawhorn, Mary Perkins-Williams, Ann Floyd Huggins and Alex Albright.
Commissioners Tom Coulson and Lauren White voted no.
“If this had happened in November of last year, I could have gone along with this,” Coulson said. “After several months of wrangling, I believe that since that board has come together, 14 of the 15 members have agreed with the new bylaws. I think we need to let them have a chance to go into effect and see how they work.”
The IDC board last week named a new director for the agency, longtime staffer Kelly Andrews, to replace Scott Darnell, who resigned after just over a year in the post.
Broadband service
Commissioners unanimously voted to begin partnering with a private company to expand broadband access in underserved rural areas.
The General Assembly established the Growing Rural Economics with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant program two years ago to bring broadband service to underserved areas. Only private companies can apply for the grant, but they are encouraged to work with counties.
The General Assembly in September added an additional $32 million to the fund, using federal CARES Act money.
The grant application period is open until Oct. 14.
County Manager Scott Elliot told commissioners, “We realize we are under the gun to get this application in.”
Counties cannot receive the funds directly but are dependent on private providers to apply for the funds which will allow expansion of service into the community.
“A proposal has been put forth that would allow CloudWyze to apply for those funds. It is a competitive grant, so it is not guaranteed,” said Michael Taylor, deputy county manager/chief information officer.
CloudWyze is a company out of Wilmington that uses wireless technology and has partnered with some of the counties surrounding Pitt.
He said they have the ability to provide service covering a greater area than having a physical line, like a cable, installed to a home.
“Just like with cellular service, you can have cell service and you could go some distance and there might not be adequate coverage,” Taylor said. “But, I do think it will be more impactful covering an area than a traditional line or cable infrastructure.”
He warned that CloudWyze would not cover every underserved area.
The first step is for CloudWyze to submit the grant application.
“Once CloudWyze submits the application, then we would do the request for proposal (RFP),” said Taylor. “That would allow the board to consider the type of financial obligation in this effort.”
After some discussion, Elliot told board members, “We need to allow the provider, in this case CloudWyze, to put in the application, while at the same time we run a concurrent RFP process identifying CloudWyze as implementing this project.”
Elliot added the county could see, in the first year, “a potential grant to the provider of 1.2 million dollars to kick this off.”
He said the county would contribute no less than 10 percent and not more than 49 percent toward the project over a three-year period.
Beth Ward made the motion to move forward with partnering with CloudWyze. Vice Chairman Tom Coulson seconded it. The motion passed unanimously.