Nonfood vendors will remain at the farmers market for now as Pitt County officials weigh options to protect customers and sellers from COVID-19.
Thursday’s announcement came three days after nonfood vendors learned they would be temporarily removed from the Leroy James Farmers Market on County Home Road.
Pitt County Cooperative Extension Director Leigh Guth, said the change was needed so food vendors could spread out and better social distancing measures could be put into effect.
Guth consulted with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners about the change on Monday, saying it would go in effect immediately.
The affected vendors were notified by email Tuesday and were upset because they had not been previously consulted.
“I’ve invested a lot of money. I had to buy a new embroidery machine. I bought a bigger van to put my stuff in. I am on Social Security and this is how I make ends meet,” said Carolyn Moore, who along with her sister, Gail Reed, operates “Say It Again,” selling embroidered towels, hand-painted trash cans and laser cut stickers.
Moore said additional signage reminding people to wear masks and practice social distancing is what is needed.
Guth said the decision to temporarily remove nonfood vendors from the market came after the county received six complaints during a four-week period about vendors and customers not wearing masks.
Guth said she consulted with the county manager and representatives from legal, health department and risk management about addressing the issue.
“This is a public health issue and not handled the way we would typically handle potential changes at the farmers market via the Farmers Market Advisory board and vendor meetings,” Guth said.
“The goal was to include social distancing between vendors’ booths and between customers,” she said.
Six complaints in the five months since COVID-19 was first diagnosed in the state doesn’t justify unending people’s lives, said Debbie Francis, who sells quilted and handknit items through her business, SAS Z.
“This is the sole income for many of us out here,” Francis said. “We were never told about the complaints.”
The market is a place to socialize and when people see friends, they will stop and talk, often in the middle of the main aisle, Francis said. There are also times that a family with four or five members gather at one vendor.
“What are you going to do? Say only one member of your family should shop here?” Francis asked.
Most supermarkets and other retail establishments have mask requirements and signs saying only one-way travel is allowed, but many are spotty about enforcing the rules, Francis said. It’s the same scenario at the farmers market.
Francis said she doesn’t think Guth and other officials thought carefully about the products the nonfood vendors are offering.
She considers herself a provider of essential products because she sells face masks and small bottles of hand sanitizer in hand-crafted holders that clip to lanyards and keychains.
Guth and other county officials held a remote conferencing meeting with vendors on Wednesday night and were planning a second meeting for Thursday.
During Wednesday’s session, alternative plans were offered, such as spacing out the vendors and having the nonfood sellers work on alternative weekends. Francis said it wouldn’t work.
“Most of our customers don’t know we are here three days a week. How will our customers remember she’s here this week and I’m here the next?” Francis asked.
The individual vendor spaces are 12 feet wide, Francis said. Even if a customer walks between two vendor spots, there is still six feet between the customer and vendor.
Francis also has arranged her display so a table separates her from customers.
Moore said most people have had few qualms about walking into her space to look at her towels. The few who have balked, stay along the aisle and she brings products to them.
Francis said she’s trying to accommodate the crowds by pushing her display tables further away from the main aisle so people will have more room to stand.
“I hope we get to stay because it takes all of us, not just the farmers,” Francis said.
“It’s like going to the fair and all you got is food and games and no rides,” said Tim Dunn, owner of 2 Creative WoodWorks. “Without us they aren’t going to make it.”
Dunn, whose creates seasonal and holiday decor, has sold at the market for more than 18 months. He called the complaints “bogus.” Dunn said he’s been told several times his pickup truck and the trailer he uses to transport his products take up too many parking spaces. He was directed to park in a county-owned lot across the road, but so far he hasn’t.
Sam Hardy and his family have operated Hardy’s Produce for 25 years at the market.
He was shocked to learn the craftsperson and artisans were being temporarily suspended to make more space.
“I don’t think spacing is the problem,” Hardy said. “I think we can all exist together.”
However, he has been concerned that fewer produce sellers are at the market this year and wants to know why.
Some vendors questioned if their temporary removal was an effort to get rid of some of them so other vendors could be brought in
Guth dismissed the charge.
“We would notify vendors by email when they could return,” she said. “We are not trying to shut out vendors. We were no longer accepting craft vendor applications because we were at capacity for craft vendors.”
The farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. During the weekdays, most vendor booths are empty, but on Saturday 39 vendors are usually present and customers fill both buildings.
The nonfood vendors will be allowed to sell on Saturday, but the number of customers in the market will be limited to 32 at a time, Guth said.
Plans are being made to help vendors if the nonfood vendors are suspended.
“We have purchased a license for a new website where vendors can list their inventory and customers can order and pay for items online,” Guth said. “The customers would pick their products at the market. Many markets have used this successfully during the pandemic.”
Two training sessions will be offered and the process is free, she said. So far few vendors have chosen to participate.