The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved two waste disposal contracts that illustrated why staff proposed fee increases in the Pitt County 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
While Monday night’s meeting was dominated by discussions about removing the Confederate statue from the grounds of the Pitt County Courthouse, Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary presented the commissioners with contracts for scrap tire recycling and disposal and transportation and disposal at the regional landfill.
Pitt County has had a contract with Central Carolina Holdings, located in Moore County, for tire recycling and disposal for more than 20 years, Demary said.
“We’ve had a long relationship with the company and it’s been satisfactory,” he said.
The county sent 2,982 tons of tires to Central Carolina Holdings in fiscal year 2018-19, he said.
The county’s five-year contract with the company ended in May and the new contract includes not only an increase in the disposal fee but includes additional costs.
The current $77.46 per ton fee pays for disposal and transportation, Demary said.
The new contract increases that per ton cost to $79 for disposal. It also includes the following charges; $600 freight per load, 240-mile fuel surcharge, an additional 19-cent per pound charge for off-road tires, an additional 5-cent per pound charge for large truck tires and a $15 per trip environmental fee.
Demary said the contract is for one year because staff is looking for a less expensive alternative. Staff is discussing a contract with a company based in Franklin County. A company based in western North Carolina already has said it won’t provide services this far east.
The state pays for tire disposal, Demary said.
It’s funded through a tax collected when new tires are purchased. The tax is 2 percent on tires with a less than 20-inch bead diameter and 1 percent on tires with a bead diameter of 20 inches or more.
Demary is concerned because state officials cannot say if the state will provide the county with the additional money to cover the increased expenses.
Demary has budgeted an additional $150,000 to cover the new costs in the county’s proposed budget.
The board of commissioners unanimously approved the new contract.
The vote to approve and modify the contract with Republic Services, which owns the landfill where Pitt County discards its household waste, was split 6-3 with Commissioners Melvin McLawhorn, Alex Albright, Ann Floyd-Huggins, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins-Williams and Beth Ward voting for the contract modification and Commissioners Tom Coulson, Michael Fitzpatrick and Lauren White voting against it.
Republic Services’ East Carolina Environmental Landfill, located in Bertie County, is where Pitt County discards its household waste, which was 116,966 tons trash in fiscal year 2018-19.
Fiscal year 2020-21 will be the third year of a five-year contract with Republic Services, Demary said. The contact includes a clause that increases the disposal rate annually based on the consumer price Index, he said.
The CPI is 0.16 percent this year, so the rate increase is 5 cents, raising the rate to $36 per ton from $35.95 per ton.
The rate includes a $2 per ton tax that is sent to the state.
Nunnally asked if the county had other options.
“The 5-cent increase is one of the lowest increases we’ve had,” Demary said. “They are the closest landfill to us and we have one of the cheapest rates on that landfill. What we are paying for disposal and transportation is a good rate compared to other places you go in North Carolina.”
A private landfill is nearby, he said, but it can’t compete with the Bertie County price.
Staff has recommended the county’s household waste fee increase to $120 annually from the current $74.
The increase is needed, not only to pay for the increased landfill cost, but an increase in the fee the county pays to Eastern Carolina Vocational Center for processing recyclables. A $390,000 increase is expected because ECVC’s costs are increasing since there are fewer markets accepting recyclables. Many potential recyclables are being discarded because of contamination.
The county also expects to spend $1.2 million to repair the cast on its closed landfill and $935,000 to replace equipment, trucks and containers. Repairs and maintenance to the transfer station off of Allen Road will be an estimated $782,000.
“It is probably something we should have increased gradually, a dollar a year, for the past four or five years,” County Manager Scott Elliott said. “We did not. We increased last year and we have a major increase this year.”
During a discussion about the fee increase at Tuesday’s public hearing on the budget, Elliott said reducing the number of convenience sites in unincorporated areas from 14 to 7 or elimination of the county recycling program could save money and likely reduce the fee increase.
“Those are options but they are not really options. Citizens expect to have every convenience site we have; they expect recycling,” Elliott said. “We are just to a point where we unfortunately need this increase in the fee.”
Other action taken during Monday’s meeting included:
- Unanimously approved the reappointment of Samuel B. Croom as tax administrator for a four-year period.
- Unanimously approved the bill of sale and transfer of easements, properties and other project assets connected to the Candlewick area sewer project from Pitt County to Greenville Utilities Commission.
- Vote 8-1 on how to allocate $478,609 in federal COVID-19 relief funds among local municipalities. White cast the no vote. The money will be set aside until the true cost of administering COVID-19 test is known. If the money isn’t needed to pay for testing it will be split between the municipalities on a per capita basis. Municipalities must first apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance before qualifying. The money is part of $3.1 million the county received for COVID-19 expenses.
- The commissioners recognized Jim Kittrell, Matthew Daniel, Kyndalyn Powell and Marisa Suedbeck for participating in regional and national 4-H competitions as individuals and on teams.
- The commissioners also recognized Samuel Craddock Harrison, Landon Gregory Miller, James Allen Garner, Bishop James Miles and Jared Harris Kaplan for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.