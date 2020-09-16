Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN FROM THE REMNANTS OF SALLY COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, GREENE, LENOIR, MARTIN AND PITT. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY WILL OVERSPREAD THE REGION ON THURSDAY AND BECOME HEAVY THURSDAY NIGHT AND INTO FRIDAY MORNING. A TROPICAL AIRMASS WILL LEAD TO VERY EFFICIENT RAINFALL PROCESSES, WHICH WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ACROSS THE COASTAL PLAIN, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. RUNOFF FROM THIS HEAVY RAIN WILL LIKELY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THIS AREA. * RAPID RISES OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME. FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS ALSO POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&