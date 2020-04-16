The Pitt County Planning Board approved one preliminary plat and delayed action on another one during its virtual meeting on Wednesday.
The session included public comments submitted through email and read during the meeting, which board members participated in through Zoom.
Bryan Fagundus, representing Cherry Construction company, requested a continuance of a development review of a proposed 48-acre, 24 lot subdivision to be located on County Home Road south of its intersection with Jack Jones Road.
In his letter Fagundus and he and the project’s developers want to have more discussions with county planners about their requirement that a street stub be built between the proposed subdivision and a neighboring parcel.
The county requires street stubs in new subdivisions to improve connectivity between subdivisions so emergency responders have multiple access points into a neighborhood.
Fagundus said the neighboring property has limited development potential because a drainage line bisects the property.
Planning and Development Director James Rhodes also requested the continuance.
Pitt County requires subdivision developers to submit plans that show how subdivisions will meet the county’s rules for protecting the community’s public health, safety and welfare.
The plans are reviewed by planning staff and local and state health, environmental and transportation agencies for recommendations and approval.
After county staff and other agencies review the plan, the recommendations are compiled and sent to the developer and the project surveyor/engineer to be incorporated into the plans.
The preliminary plat is then reviewed by the planning board which can conditionally approve or disapprove the plan.
The project receives conditional approval, the developer can then develop the final plat which is approved or disapproved by staff.
The board gave preliminary plat approval to a 22-acre, 21-lot development located on Eastern Pines Road, south of its intersection with Apple Jack Drive. The development will be called Three Oaks.
Among the county’s requirements for the project is that each lot be a minimum of 25,000 square feet, said planner Jason Bryant. Two streets will be built, he said. Greenville Utilities Commission will provide the electricity and Eastern Pines Water Corporation the water.
The development plans must require a note that the site is within a half-mile of a voluntary agriculture district buffer, which means residents can expect agriculture-related activities.
The county’s environmental health division is requiring that all septic systems be approved prior to final plat approval, Bryant said.
A fire hydrant must be installed along with easements for electric utilities and transportation.
Three nearby property owners, Ervin Hardee, Nellie G. Taylor and Darrell Long sent emails questioning the project because of concerns that the development will worsen stormwater drainage.
Rhodes said the developer’s initial calculations indicate any increase in stormwater runoff will be minimal and can be handled on site. The final plans will have more details, he said.
In her email, Taylor asked the board to require buffering between her property and the new development. Rhodes said the property developer plans to keep a line of trees that are between the land and the Taylor’s property. However, when the lots are sold the new owners can cut the trees, Rhodes said, because buffers aren’t required between individual lots.
Board member Maria Rogerson asked if there was a requirement to connect the proposed development to Apple Jack Drive or other existing subdivisions. Rhodes said Apple Jack Drive is a private road and the county doesn’t require a new street to connect to a private road.
The land is the last undeveloped parcel in the area, and previous subdivisions were built before the county started requiring street stubs, so there is no way to connect to existing developments.
The board unanimously approved the plans.