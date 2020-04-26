The Pitt County Board of Commissioners have reached a settlement agreement with the bonding company that oversaw the animal shelter expansion and renovation project.
The board voted 8-1 Monday to accept a $750,000 settlement from Developers’ Surety and Indemnity Company.
The settlement comes nearly seven months after the board declared in September that the shelter project’s builders, Burney & Burney Construction Co., defaulted on the project.
Burney and Burney then filed a lawsuit against the county and Developers’ Surety in November.
County Attorney Janis Gallagher said because the suit is ongoing she couldn’t answer additional questions about the project.
Work began April 2018 on the $1.93 million expansion and renovation of the animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road.
A new structure was built to house dogs and puppies available for adoption along with two interior “get acquainted” areas and two additional restrooms.
The existing building and kennels would then be renovated to make space for a new cat adoption area, expanded cat-holding area, an intake area, an office for the shelter attendants and space for the animal control offices.
The entire project was supposed to take one year to complete. Instead, the first phase to took 18 months finish.
“The county accepted substantial completion of the new addition late last summer, but for several logistical reasons has not yet been able to begin utilizing it,” said Michael Emory, Pitt County director of public information.
The section must be inspected by the state before it can be used, which the county has requested, but it may be delayed because of the COVID-19 response on the state level, he said.
Emory said the county does not have confirmed plans regarding the renovations of the existing structure.
Other action taken during Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting included:
- Unanimously approval of E.R. Lewis Construction Company’s request to modify its conditional-use permit for its sand mine on the southern side of U.S. 264 East, east of its intersection with Old Pactolus Road.
- An 8-1 vote to approve Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams participation in the National Association of Counties” Professional Academy and to pay $495 toward the enrollment fee.
Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District Director P.J. Andrews also gave an update on the ongoing effort to remove debris from local waterways.
In late 2017, the county received a $561,162 grant to remove debris from 33 miles of Contentnea and Little Contentnea creeks.
In October, an additional $293,360 was obtained to clear an additional 17 miles of both creeks and an area called Middle Swamp.
In January the county received $172,622 that will be used to clear debris from 14.5 miles of Conetoe and Otter creeks, which are north of the Tar River, Andrews said. Work will soon begin on the project, he said.