County solid waste staff are scheduled to report on efforts to re-establish glass recycling during Monday’s meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The board, which is meeting online at 9 a.m. via Zoom, also is scheduled to vote on request to transfer property vacated after Hurricanes Irene and Matthew to the Town of Grifton. The meeting will be broadcast live on Suddenlink channel 13 and the county’s YouTube channel.
Earlier this year Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling and Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which processes the county’s recyclables, eliminated glass from materials it would accept for recycling because it was breaking and contaminating other materials.
ECVC requires glass bottles and jars to be recycled in a single stream collection program, not in the co-mingled collection stream currently used at county convenience sites, according to the commissioners’ agenda materials.
However, citizens have expressed concern including glass with waste for the landfill, so officials are exploring setting up a system where glass will be collected separately.
It’s proposed that containers be placed at county convenience sites to collect only glass bottles and jars. Once the glass containers are full they would be taken directly to a glass recycling facility. A facility is located in Wilson County.
Staff is considering applying for grant funds to help with the container purchases. It will require a 25 percent match from the county, according to agenda materials.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Pitt County acquired eight parcels of land in the Town of Grifton after Federal Emergency Management Agency funds were used to buy out property owners who suffered damage during Hurricane’s Irene and Matthew.
The Town of Grifton has asked to take ownership of the parcels, which is allowed if FEMA’s restrictions are followed. The restrictions require the land to remain as open space that can only be used for outdoor recreation, wetlands management, nature reserve, cultivation, grazing, camping or as an unimproved and unpaved parking lot.
- Pitt County’s new Alcohol Beverage Control Board Administrator Adam Sullivan will introduce himself to the commissioners and provide the board’s annual report.
- Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail will present an update on the county’s COVID-19 figures.
- Staff will discuss holding quasi-judicial hearing for the planning department.